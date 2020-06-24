Since the global crisis began with COVID-19, our reality has been constantly changing. Although confinement is concluding in many countries, the transition stage will be so long that it is worth calling it our new reality, rather than transition to the new normal. Because today we do not know if there will be a new « normal », but rather a reality in which we must constantly innovate and adjust.

For those companies where planning, investment and innovation is defined many months or even years in advance, this represents a great challenge … How to be agile and flexible? How to be an organization that has the customer at the center and continually innovate as their needs evolve?

The commercial area, that group of people who are in continuous communication with the client, are those who have the power and responsibility to be the voice of the client within the organization. They need to methodically and continuously capture their needs. Communicate the findings in a structured way, so that they can be executed quickly within the organization.

That is why I leave you the 3 activities to continuously innovate.

Know the customer’s needs – The commercial area must strengthen the habit of constantly soaking up the customer’s needs. Without assuming that they remain the same as before, and then formally and structuredly communicate the findings to the organization.

The commercial area must also continually review who are the key stakeholders or people with whom the products or services interact, both in terms of use and decision-making. You must verify the use of the product, the points of interaction with the brand, observe the environment, access to the product and communication channels.

What is important will be understanding the client’s new challenges, conducting regular interviews and engaging in their reality to develop empathy. Any perceived detail will help to sensitize the organization to new needs and a sense of urgency.

Communicate the needs to the organization in 4 axes of innovation To group the findings by topic, we can use the 4 main axes of the tool called Innovation Radar as a basis. Result of the study by M. Sawhney, R. Wolcott and I. Arroniz, of the Kellogg School of Management.

Offer – In this category are grouped all the findings and new needs that impact both products or services, such as the extension of product lines, integrated combination solutions, etc. The important thing will be to continue adding value to the client.

Client – Here are the findings that have to do with new customers, new customer needs, ways of interacting and the experience they have with your brand, product or service.

Process – Activities and processes that help to gain efficiencies, higher quality or a faster business cycle are grouped here. Any point in the supply chain involving the flow of goods, services and information.

Presence – This category includes findings about delivery points. Whether creating new distribution channels or points where customers buy or use products and services. You can take advantage of the use of the brand to enter other domains.

Give freedom to execute new projects – When we are with the purpose of innovating and creating new opportunities within the organization, the team responsible for executing must have the following freedoms. The design agency FROG divides it into 5 dimensions:

Freedom to fail – Nothing ventured nothing gained; and the one who risks can fail. Failure is part of the innovation game.

Freedom to act – Whoever is in charge of executing new ideas must have the power to make decisions and move quickly with the support of the organization.

Freedom to organize and reorganize – Possibly the structure or organization determined initially for the new project, have to be adjusted from time to time. While this is still in the trial period, it will be convenient for the equipment and processes involved to be temporary in nature and can be adjusted as it continues to evolve.

Operational freedom – That the new project does not have to load or abide by all the policies, tools and infrastructure of the organization. A mature business vs. one on trial, has very different needs and capabilities, let’s keep this division operational while the new project continues to mature.

Disruptive freedom – Many times innovation can be disruptive against the same organization. Above all, in those who have leadership in the market. Therefore, the new project must be free to « attack » the Status Quo, whether it affects competition, investors or even the organization itself.

Having a continuous innovation system in the organization is crucial to go through the uncertainty that we are experiencing in many dimensions.

Today more than ever, the commercial area must take the initiative to be the voice of the customer, in a faster and more agile way. The consumer is aware of the profound change that we are all experiencing. Making mistakes looking to satisfy the customer and their needs creates much more empathy and brand loyalty than clinging to the past and not taking risks. Assuming everything is « as normal as ever ». Today it is not enough to sell, you have to inspire and to inspire you have to innovate.

