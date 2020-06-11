After months and months without any football, Serie A is finally back at long last.

Juventus are aiming to pick up their ninth straight Scudetto but look set to be pushed all the way by Lazio in their pursuit.

Here are three Bianconeri players who will be returning with a point to prove.

Paulo Dybala

La Joya was undoubtedly one of the footballers who was hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

After Dybala came down with symptoms, his girlfriend also became infected and it took the Argentine over a month to finally shake it off and receive the all clear.

His emotional message upon making a full recovery is proof of just how badly he wants to get back into action.

He’ll be desperate to impress and show there are no lingering effects for him.

Aaron Ramsey

It has been a stop-start debut season for the Welshman in Turin.

He has even had to put up with ridiculous (and false) rumors that Juve may be ready to give up on him after just one year.

That isn’t going to happen because Ramsey is massively talented, tactically excellent and was playing his way into good form before football’s shutdown.

The fact that he was the first Juve player to report back to Vinovo shows how determined he is to pick up where he left off.

Giorgio Chiellini

An ACL injury on the opening day of the season not only put the 35-year-old’s season but also his career in jeopardy.

Incredibly, he made his return to the field against all the odds in February and is now returning to action, looking to show he still has a lot to offer.

With his contract also set to expire at the end of the month, the center-back will be desperate to show he merits the extension he’s expected to sign.

It will be interesting to see how he is used though, as Leonardo Bonucci and Matthijs de Ligt have formed a strong partnership in his absence, the youngster making rapid improvements to his game.