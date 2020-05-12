Web hosting is one of the key components for a web page to be successful. Choosing the best WordPress hosting for your needs can significantly improve the SEO of your website, as well as boost sales in the case of an online store.

Features that a WordPress Hosting must have

There are several types of options for WordPress hosting, from free hosting to shared, professional, VPS or dedicated. For a start, shared WordPress hosting may be the best option, since they are quite inexpensive and allow you to start a new project with small costs. Once the project is advanced, it is more advisable to look at a dedicated hosting or with more powerful resources so that the project can be even more driven.

In addition to performance, to migrate your website to a more professional WordPress hosting, you must bear in mind certain characteristics, such as integrating the latest versions of PHP or MySQL, offering free SSL certificates and the fastest storage disks (NVMe SSD), since the loading speed of a website has been very important for a long time, and these disks will make your WordPress websites fly.

Going a little more in detail with the characteristics that must have a good hosting for WordPress, it is necessary to mention mainly three, since these can help you many times to speed up your work.

1. Free WordPress hosting change, free migration of your website

Changing a hosting can be problematic and requires certain knowledge so that the migration is carried out correctly and in the shortest possible time. Therefore, it is important that the new WordPress hosting offers the migration service of your website and email accounts at no cost and, in addition, in a short time. This will save you trouble on migration. So it is better that this process is done by experts, therefore the importance of it being totally free.

2. Exclusive WordPress administration tool

In order to better manage your website with WordPress, having a powerful administration and maintenance tool is essential. This tool will allow you to more efficiently manage the status of your website, updates, backups, etc.

One of the most powerful and safest is WordPress Toolkit. This tool stands out for the security measures it provides to your website. Also for allowing you to view and apply new WordPress updates, themes and plugins with total security, since it allows you to do restore points in case something ever goes wrong. In this way you could recover the web page as you had it before.

Also, if a plugin or theme is generating a conflict and does not allow you to access the WordPress administration panel (backend), with the WordPress Toolkit you can disable the component that is generating the conflict to be able to access the WordPress administration panel again until what solutions the problem.

So it is recommended that WordPress hosting have this tool included automatically.

3. Specialized and professional technical support

And for when a problem arises that the administrator of the web page is not able to solve, it is very important that the WordPress hosting has top-level technical support. At this point, one of the best is ANW, which has a highly qualified team capable of attending and solving any type of issue or problem as quickly and professionally. They offer you a lot of benefits with few disadvantages, and they will certainly help you save time and avoid stress.

WordPess Hosting Conclusion

As you can see, there are several alternatives for WordPress hosting plans and features that you should take into account when hiring a new hosting for your website. These plans and characteristics are fundamental pillars so that any web project can move forward without obstacles.

The main thing is to choose a professional and fast hosting, that allows you to scale as your website progresses and that it has the latest technologies. In addition, as mentioned at the beginning, it is essential that it has specific features for WordPress and that it offers an excellent specialized technical service that can help you with any type of problem you may have.

If you forget about free and unprofessional hosting, you will have a base prepared for your website to be successful.

