Today we cannot afford to get sick, integrating the consumption of medicinal foods that increase immunity in the daily diet is essential. With these three delicious and highly nutritious soup options, you will feel stronger than ever

Today one of the most important health issues and the best measure to prevent suffering diseases and infections caused by Virus and bacteria, lies in sstrong immune system. The agency sends clear signals when the fender system you are depressed, a extreme tiredness, frequent infections, allergies, sore throats and constant colds.

Integrate as part of the daily diet the consumption of medicinal food who have qualities for increase immunity is a healthy way and viable of strengthen the immune system. Integrating this selection of soups as part of the weekly menu will provide an extra contribution in nutrients and antioxidants that will directly benefit the immune system.

1. Tomato and garlic soup

This soup It is a classic of the grandmothers it’s not just one Mediterranean delight It’s about a stew with a high medicinal value thanks in large part to garlic, which is considered one of the more healing foods that exist since they are attributed extraordinary antiseptic, antibiotic and antifungal properties. Probably in a start you find it somewhat exaggerated, since this soup is made with the use of 10 garlic cloves however it softens during cooking and in combination with tomatoes the end result is scented and slightly sweet.

Ingredients:

1 3/4 cups low-sodium beef broth

10 garlic cloves, finely chopped

4 medium tomatoes, skinned, seeded and diced

2 yellow onions, thinly sliced

1/4 teaspoon of salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley

1/2 teaspoon of sugar

1 tablespoon butter

1 tablespoon of olive oil

1 cup low-sodium tomato sauce

1 teaspoon dried thyme

Step by Step:

In a large nonstick saucepan over medium-low heat, add the butter and the oil allow them to melt.

Add the onion and garlic, sauté for 25 minutes or until the onions are very soft and golden.

When the onions are soft add the tomatoes, the broth, the tomato sauce, the thyme, the bay leaf, the sugar, the salt and the pepper. Bring to a boil, lower the heat and simmer the covered soup for 15 minutes. Remove the bay leaf and add fresh parsley.

Sopa de tomato. / Photo: Shutterstock

2. South American-style beef and pepper soup

This soup is a nutritional pump, It is a complete recipe and rich in all nutrients that the body needs to be strong and healthy. The pieces of lean meat they cook slowly releasing all its properties, among which its content stands out. proteins of high biological value, its wealth in iron and other minerals like potassium, iodine, carbohydrates, magnesium, sodium and phosphorousor, at the same time it is a food with low content in saturated fat and cholesterol. The cooking liquid of meat is a nutritious red pepper and tomato soup It has a unique spicy touch, which provides an extraordinary content in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants.

Ingredients:

500 grams of lean beef, minced into 1 cm strips

50 grams of chorizo ​​with skin, chopped into small cubes

4 oz thinly sliced ​​roasted red peppers

2 cups frozen corn kernels

2 teaspoons of chopped parsley

1 can of diced tomatoes

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon of paprika

Step by Step:

In a large saucepan over medium heat, fry the chorizo ​​well, about 5 minutes until the fat is released and is slightly crisp. Remove the chorizo ​​and place it on a plate with absorbent paper.

In the same saucepan with the oil that was freed from the chorizo ​​cooking, add the minced beef into strips and cook for about 10 minutes or until golden.

Add the chorizo ​​pieces back to the pot and add the tomatoes, their juice, the peppers and water. Allow to boil and add the beans, corn, oregano and paprika. Lower the heat, cover the soup, and cook over very low heat for 30 minutes until the meat is very tender.

Season with parsley and serve hot.

Meat and pepper soup./Photo: Pexels

3. Creamy sweet potato soup

Sweet potato is considered a very valuable superfood that is worth integrating into the daily diet, stands out for being a excellent source of vitamins in particular it contains high levels of Vitamin A which is vital for a healthy immune system, vitamin B6 that intervenes in the good heart health and potassium which is key to regulate the blood pressure. Despite being rich in carbohydrates It is a food that has a low glycemic index It is therefore a great ally to provide stable energy levels and has the peculiarity of stabilize glucose levels. its rich in antioxidants It is the perfect ally for provide nutrition and strengthen immunity.

Ingredients:

4 cups sweet potato, peeled and diced

4 cups chicken broth

2 tablespoons coriander, chopped

2 tablespoons of vegetable oil

1 cup chopped onion

1 cup chopped carrots

1 teaspoon of ground cumin

1 teaspoon ground coriander seeds

1 teaspoon mild Indian curry paste

1/2 cups of coconut milk

2 teaspoons of lemon juice

Step by Step:

Heat the oil in a saucepan over medium heat and add the onions, sauté for 2 minutes or until they are a little softer. Add carrots and sweet potatoes, cook for 5 more minutes over low heat.

Cover, lower heat and simmer for 18 to 20 minutes or until vegetables are very soft.

Add the mixture to the blender glass and process until you get a smooth and smooth soup. Return to the saucepan and season with salt and pepper to taste and add the lemon juice and coriander.

Sweet potato soup. / Photo: PxHere

.