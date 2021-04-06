3 heartwarming Disney + movies to watch as a family

3 Heartwarming Disney + Movies To Watch With The Family | Instagram

On this occasion we will let you know the films more fun and moving than the Disney + platform for you to enjoy with your family during this vacation, you can even do it alone, with your friends or your partner.

After the health contingency, people tend to spend more time on social networks, however, also browsing streaming platforms, such as Netflix, HBO, or Disney +.

In the latter case, it is the platform that has come to innovate with series such as Wanda Vision, which has been a great success and that, in addition, has managed to monopolize a large audience.

This is how now people often search for different content from movies and series on various streaming platforms, since it is the activity that has become one of people’s favorites since last year.

That is why this time we will show you three films that you will surely want to see today, or if you have already seen it, you will repeat it again, as they are 100% worth it.

Here are three fun and heartwarming Disney + movies for you to enjoy with your family:

one

Dumbo

This adventure and fantasy film was directed by filmmaker and producer Tim Burton, under the script of Ehren Kruger.

It is based on the eponymous tale written by Helen Aberson and Harold Pearl, thus being largely a faithful adaptation of the 1941 Walt Disney animated film under the same name.

It is a film starring Colin Farrell, Eva Green, Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito and Alan Arkin.

The film was released on March 29, 2019, and is now hosted on that streaming platform.

He tells us the life of Dumbo, a small elephant who lives in the circus, after being recruited by Max Medici to take care of him since he was born; His ears are so large that he becomes a mocking animal for the audience.

two

joined

He tells us the life of two brothers who lose their father; They live in a “normal” world, however, their father always believed in legends and myths, especially in spells.

So both brothers decide to join in the search for their father, to fulfill a series of activities with him that they could not finish when he was alive; It is an ideal animated production to see as a family and to value loved ones.

3

My friend enzo

It was directed by Simon Curtis and written by Mark Bomback, which is based on the 2008 novel of the same name by writer Garth Stein.

It tells us the story of Enzo, an old Golden Retriever, who is dying. The animal is waiting for Denny, his teacher and best friend to return home.

Denny arrives but Enzo can no longer move and from there he begins to narrate his life; for dog lovers, this tape is ideal; was released on August 9, 2019 by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures under the 20th Century Fox brand.