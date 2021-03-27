3-game penalty for Sandro Tonalli, who will miss the match against Spain

03/26/2021

On at 20:25 CET

The young footballer of Milan, Sandro Tonali, has been sanctioned with 3 games after his ugly tackle on a footballer of the Under-21 from the Czech Republic in the first game of the European group stage. It was the 83rd minute and, when they tried to recover a ball while theirs tied at 1, their action to return possession to Italy was totally disproportionate. Once the footballer was already on the ground, the former Brescia player stepped on him twice, first on the ankle and later on the knee.

Being expelled It was already out of the next game, which will face the team led by Luis de La Fuente, which if they won their match 3-0 against Slovenia. It will be a key match for the aspirations of Italy that, if lost, would put itself in a serious commitment. Well, not only will he miss the second day against Spain, but he will not be able to help his team until a possible semifinals, in case they manage to reach them.

Proses espulso Tonalipic.twitter.com/gcOg44twKh – Berita & Info Milan (@ Info4_Milanisti) March 24, 2021

Midfielder ‘rossoneri’ is receiving several criticisms in Italy for this performance, totally disproportionate and even childish, that, apart from leaving his team with one less for 10 minutes and trying to overcome the match, also by self-dissociation from his participation in this first phase of the European.

His teammate Riccardo Marchizza was also expelled, defender of Spezia, who won the second yellow in the discount of the match.

Sandro Tonali, before signing for Milan, was in the sights of Barça for a long time. Even the president of Brescia confirmed that there was an offer from the Barça team.