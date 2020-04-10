Google Maps is the quintessential maps application for Android thanks to the wide and varied functions it has. Google does a great job developing the app, with tools that even help you get to work on time. But you have to look further, because there is alternatives to Google Maps that can also be useful for you.

Some time ago we already recommended 5 alternatives to Google Maps that largely matched the functions of the map service. You know that the Play Store for Android is updated frequently, so we have investigated again to introduce you to other 3 applications similar to Google Maps that you should try on your Android, all of them free.

Offline navigation and maps

In this free application for Android you can use maps both online and offline. It is true that it stands out especially for the latter, since it has offline maps of the whole world that it takes from TomTom and other providers.

Maps “Navigation and offline maps” are also optimized to occupy as little as possible when you download them to your phone. Then you can use them to set up a route and receive direction directions, with information about speed cameras and speed limits depending on the road you are driving on.

If you have Internet access, you can also use the online maps of this application, with real-time data on traffic. Another option is share your route and your location also in real time so that other users know where you are and what time you will arrive at your destination. In short, it is a very complete maps application that you can use if Google Maps doesn’t convince you.

Maps.me

This map application already accumulates more than 50 million downloads in the Play Store, from where you can download it for free. Thanks to its offline maps, you will not need internet access to receive their instructions during a trip by car, bike or on foot.

Maps.me uses OpenStreetMap maps, a free-use project in which users are in charge of editing them, thus ensuring that they are always up-to-date. In addition, this free app for Android also offers you itineraries and routes to popular destinations, with recommendations on the points of interest you should visit.

In addition to its offline mode, Maps.me also has online maps where you can find out traffic information and get the fastest driving routes. On the other hand, in this map app you can search for any type of establishment (restaurants, gas stations, cafes …) and share your location through other digital platforms.

Axet Maps

This application developed by Axet, which you will find in Google Play with the simple name of Maps, is another good free alternative to Google Maps. Is about an open source app that draws on the OpenStreetMap maps, like Maps.me, a fact that ensures that their information is always up to date.

It is a correct application for a basic use of maps, which also has custom route markers, track recording and screen lock to save energy, all without ads. In summary, an open source map application that is a good alternative without looking for something simple, but that works well.

