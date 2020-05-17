By Fernando Martínez | May 16 2020Fred VanVleet to be a free agent after this season | Mike Stobe / .
Before the NBA season was interrupted, the Los Angeles Lakers were poised to make the playoffs and possibly win the NBA Finals.
With the offseason looming, general manager Rob Pelinka has to make the decision to keep the 2019-20 group intact or try to make a move or two to get an impact-free agent, while dealing with the situation. Anthony Davis.
Here are three free agents that the Lakers should sign for the 2020-21 season.
1. Anthony Davis – Los Angeles Lakers
Davis could return to the Lakers next season | Harry How / .
Although the alliance with James has been a success, it is unclear whether Davis will return to Los Angeles next season. He has a choice of player and to get out of his contract and be a free agent. Obviously the connection between Davis and James through his agent, Rich Paul is an advantage. If Pelinka knows what’s good for her job, she’ll give Davis and Paul a blank check.
2. DeMar DeRozan – San Antonio Spurs
DeMar DeRozan could go land in Los Angeles | Jason Miller / .
Over the past decade, DeRozan has always scored more than 20 points per season. This summer, you will have the opportunity to unsubscribe from your player option and become an unrestricted free agent. They could take the opportunity to go home this summer and in Los Angeles they have been looking for him to be another shooting creator to join LeBron.
3. Fred VanVleet – Toronto Raptors
Fred VanVleet is a league-listed shooter | Vaughn Ridley / .
VanVleet played a major role in the Toronto Raptors’ championship. The base will be an unrestricted free agent and can make more money on the open market instead of staying. His scoring ability would give the Lakers’ second unit a lethal boost.