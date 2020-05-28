By Miguel Bonilla | May 28 2020LeBron James has sought for the past two seasons to propel the Lakers once again as contenders | Katelyn Mulcahy / .
LeBron James joined the Lakers during the 2018-19 season with the goal of once again leading this legendary organization to fight for the NBA championship. Looking ahead to the next campaign, the franchise could bet on bringing in a free agent to support the duo of James and Anthony Davis, if the latter ends up renewing.
Here are three free agents who could join James in Los Angeles for next season.
3. Danilo Gallinari
The Italian has the necessary experience to contribute in an organization contending for the championship | Jim McIsaac / .
If we have learned something by watching the teams around LeBron, it is that a good pitcher is essential. “Gallo” perfectly fits the type of player who can shine with James and Davis as offensive axes. He has had a great season in the Thunder and is sure to look for a good deal in free agency at 31.
2. Evan Fournier
Fournier is a fairly efficient offensive figure in the Magic | Kevin C. Cox / .
Fournier could choose to resign his last year of contract with the Orlando Magic and his profile is quite attractive to the Lakers as he is a fairly efficient scorer. His ability to create shots and keep good averages would make him stand out in an organization led by a player as smart as LeBron in his role as point guard.
1. Carmelo Anthony
“Melo” showed that he still has a lot to give as a figure in the NBA | Todd Kirkland / .
The reunion of this luxury couple from the 2003 draft could take place in the Lakers, after many years of rumors of their possible reunion. What Carmelo demonstrated with Portland this season gives him value as a scorer who can come from the bench and add his extensive experience to a young payroll.