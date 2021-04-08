3 food business ideas you can do from home

Many people are looking for a way to make an extra income, and since most of us know how to prepare at least one dish that everyone else loves, starting a small food business could be a good option. Here are three ideas.

1 – Bake bakery products

One thing is for sure, people love bakery products. From muffins, bread or donuts for breakfast, to bread for lunch, or biscuits for dinner and cookies or cakes for dessert.

You can benefit from this ‘addiction’ to bread by baking and selling it yourself. You can specialize in a specific baked item, like starting a cookie business, or you can bake a wide range of desserts like cakes, muffins, sweet breads, and more.

You can also find yourself in a specific niche by baking gluten-free or sugar-free, as recommended by The Balance.

2 – Special foods

If you know how to make a special product that others love, such as jams, preserves, chocolates or sweets, you can start marketing them. You just have to pack them and offer them to your acquaintances and relatives, and even promote them through social networks.

Like baked goods, there is a demand for specialty products made at home.

3 – Banquets

If you know how to cook for many people, then you could dedicate yourself to preparing banquets for events. Many people do this only on weekends, which ensures a good extra income without affecting their normal working hours.

You can start with small events or consider specializing in a niche, such as a type of event or specific foods.

You will most likely need extra help on the day of the event to make sure all products are prepared and ready to be served on time.

