3 features coming to Instagram very soon

The improvements that Instagram will receive are redesigned notifications, end-to-end encrypted chats and collaborative stickers.

Of all the applications that are owned by Facebook, the one that has grown the most in recent times in both features and users is Instagram, which after announcing a function to protect its teenage users, is now working on three very new features. interesting that will reach the whole world very soon: better notifications, encrypted chats and collaborative stickers.

As we can read in XDA-Developers the application researcher Alessandro paluzzi has shared a series of tweets revealing more details of these new Instagram features which we will detail below.

Redesigned Notifications

In the first place, Paluzzi has detected that the social network is working on a new interface for call notifications, both audio and video.

In the images that accompany the tweet we can see that these new notifications appear as a chat bubble which includes the name of the caller, their profile picture on Instagram and a button to call back.

#Instagram is working on a redesigned video / audio call status notifications 👀 pic.twitter.com/bHqEdPMtUa – Alessandro Paluzzi (@ alex193a) April 15, 2021

End-to-end encrypted chats

Instagram has been working on end-to-end encryption on direct messages Since the beginning of the year and since then the application owned by Facebook has made several changes to this function.

The last modification, as we can see in the images that accompany the tweet, has been that they have replaced the button with the title “Start end-to-end encrypted chat” with a switch.

#Instagram is working on end-to-end encrypted (E2EE) chats 👀 pic.twitter.com/XSb4DqHtU6 – Alessandro Paluzzi (@ alex193a) March 6, 2021

Collaborative stickers

Finally, the social network of the photographs is working on some collaborative stickers, which were seen for the first time in October last year.

As we can see in Paluzzi’s tweet, Instagram will show a new introductory screen which will provide us with an overview of the sticker and allow users to find a topic, add contributors, and share stories with people who follow you.

ℹ️ If you leave the collaboration or if you unfollow it you won’t be able to re-join as a collaborator. – Alessandro Paluzzi (@ alex193a) January 24, 2021

Once officially released, collaborative stickers will allow users to partner with up to 20 other people to create an event for your followers.

