Today it is possible to identify the consumer through habits with which references such as musical preferences have been established.

Understanding these preferences gives us the opportunity to measure the aspects through which the consumer can be discovered and manage to develop strategies that give weight to brands.

In order to build marketing strategies designed in the habits of audiences, it has become relevant to understand the lifestyles around streaming, a content format that has been consolidated in the market, which is why the 5 data listed in this note are a great reference.

Streaming numbers in Mexico

Data projected by The CIU reveal which are the favorite streaming services in Mexico, this until the third quarter of 2019 in a report prepared by the CIU.

In this projection, it is revealed that the leading platform was Spotify, as this firm concentrated 85 percent of the streaming music business in Mexico, while the second most popular platform has been Apple Music, with just a 6-percent market share. percent, while Google Play follows with 3.8 percent and other platforms with 5.4 percent.

Frequency to listen to music

In the United States, Ipsos undertook a study to find out how often audiences listened to music.

Most of them, that is, 51 percent, reported that they listened to music every day, while 20 percent said they listened to music two to three days a week.

A third group, 11 percent of those interviewed, said they only listened to music for one to two days. As for the segment that listens to music the most on a daily basis, it is made up of people between 18 and 34 years old.

The places where music is heard

Fluent highlighted an interesting study that warns which are the favorite places to play music.

The platform warned that the main place millennials prefer to listen to music is in a car (76 percent of them) and 49 percent opted for outdoor spaces to listen to music, while running or walking.

