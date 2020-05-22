Due to the confinement produced by the COVID-19 pandemic, many people, including millions of adolescents, are at home without the possibility of carrying out the activities they did in their daily lives.

Confinement can lead to physical inactivity, leading to other health problems. So teens need to do exercises that motivate them to get fit. Here we will give you some keys with which they can do it easily and simply from home, according to the organization Kids Health.

1. Trunk elevation

If you find it difficult to stay in shape, this routine is not so complicated and you can do it at any time of the day. Although the ideal is that you make a schedule to exercise and stick to it.

Sit on a flat, comfortable surface. Next, flex your legs and keep them in that position. Arms should be extended forward. Now gradually lie down, keeping your arms extended and your abdomen contracted.

2. Squats

For this routine, you must stand and have a chair behind you. It is one of the simplest routines, however, it will help you stay in shape. To start, extend your arms and keep them that way for the entire duration of the exercise.

Start to sit down, but you should go down little by little, the idea with the chair is that you stop before touching it, you are not going to sit completely on it. Then go slowly lifting until you are standing again.

Photo: Shutterstock

3. From elbows to knees

For this routine you must stand upright and keep your feet hip-width apart. The arms, meanwhile, should be extended to the sides. While doing these movements, you should also do breathing exercises.

Next, raise your right knee and touch it with your left elbow. While doing this movement, you should exhale. Now go back to the starting position, and as you do, inhale. Proceed to repeat the exercise but now with the other leg.

You can repeat each routine ten times and do several sets. You can also alternate them and create a more complete routine. This will help you stay active and will help improve your health and physical ability.

.