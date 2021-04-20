3 DGT tips that you should follow when cycling | Motor

When moving by bicycle you can experience risky situations and it is better to follow these advice from the DGT.

One of the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic has been the increase in this private means of transport. According to data from the Association of Brands and Bicycles of Spain (AMBE), during the de-escalation, demand soared and in a few months sales grew more than 300%, maintaining that interest over time. Aware of it, The DGT gives us the three essential tips for cycling.

Cyclists are, along with pedestrians and users of personal mobility vehicles, the most vulnerable actors on the road. In order to circulate safely, it is advisable to put into practice some specific tips which, in addition, are sometimes mandatory rules, such as the use of lights or a helmet.

Bicycle lights

On a bicycle, lights they become a security element that helps the cyclist to be seen by other users at a distance greater than 150 meters. With the regulations in hand, it is imperative to activate them between sunset and sunrise. In addition, they must be approved by the European Union; otherwise, the user may be penalized.

How do you wear those optical groups? The regulation establishes that it is mandatory to equip the bicycle with a position light at the rear, which must be fixed and white. To it you must add a retro-reflector of the same color and of any shape as long as it is not a triangle. In addition, it is advisable to include yellow reflectors on the spokes or on the pedals, although the truth is that they are usually included in most models.

The rest of the obligations of a cyclist

To this must be added that the cyclist must carry, necessarily, a reflective garment if you are going to drive between sunset and sunrise on interurban roads. Something that can be complemented with light clothing. The chapter on responsibilities closes the use of a helmet: if driving on the road it is imperative, while in the city only those under 16 years of age should wear it, although it is advisable for the rest.

Finally, the DGT adds a couple of recommendations as far as equipment is concerned: goggles to put a barrier to dust and insects as well as gloves to protect yourself in case of fall.

This article was published in Autobild by Elena Sanz Bartolomé.