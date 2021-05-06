3 dead in fire: they suspect it was caused with gas by a suicide in New Jersey



Three people were killed when a house caught fire in New Jersey, an incident that authorities are investigating as a possible case of homicide suicide.

The fire broke out inside the single-family home at 123 Jackson Ave. in Wayne on Monday around 6:15 p.m., according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. Three adults, believed to be a father, his daughter and her boyfriend were pronounced dead at the scene, as reported by ABC News.

The bodies were burned so badly that they had to be identified through dental records, the station reported. But their names have not been released. There are indications that the deadly fire may have been caused by one of the victims, because windows blew out and neighbors reported a pre-gas smell.

“[Mi esposa] he heard a loud bang and glass breaking, ”said neighbor Joe Sasso. “He immediately got to the front, saw a cloud of smoke, started running towards the house, was calling 911 while running.” The incident remains under investigation by firefighters and police.

