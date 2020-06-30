3 consumers were in a Zara fitting room, but have ended up in the hospital, marking the reopening of these stores with controversy.

Zara announced in recent days that it would close 1,200 stores.

Zara’s commitment to online sales was seen with the advancement of its sales in recent days.

Fashion consumption had more than 47 clothing stores registered in Mexico in 2015, this according to an estimate projected by Euromonitor.

The firm estimated that by 2020 the number of clothing stores will reach 48,288 points of sale, however, this figure did not take into account the COVID-19 pandemic that we are experiencing in Mexico and in the world, with all kinds of havoc, mainly economic, due to the impact that this phenomenon has had on the market and that warns us of the capacity that brands have found in digital.

From this perspective it is worth looking at what is happening with the physical points of sale with the reopening and how consumers are reacting at them.

The accessory that will not include the iPhone 12

Consumers put store operations at risk

Three consumers have left a Zara fitting room at a hospital and have risked the operation of the physical points of sale in this reopening, which they have experienced in the face of the new normality in which various countries are located.

The event has occurred in a Zara store in Spain, where it has been noted that a consumer took the indications given as part of the protocols that the chain of stores is following, in the face of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic .

The details released by La Voz de Galicia warn that the incident occurred last Saturday afternoon, when a woman of approximately 30 years wanted to try on six garments, two more than the limit that they have tax and after being warned not to He could do it, he threw the clothes to the face of the store collaborator, which caused two clients who were trained to intervene, which led to the consumer returning to attack now slapping the woman.

The aggression intensified and when he threw the woman he kicked her in the belly, which made another consumer intervene, who also attacked by throwing her to the ground.

This is how AMLO will get to Washington

This incident warns us of the role brands are playing today in the reopening of physical stores, during the new normality that is lived and that is none other than the economic reactivation in the midst of the risk of contagion of COVID-19 that is lived.

The incident shows the risk that consumers themselves represent by not following the protocols under which the physical points of sale must operate, establishing a benchmark that warns us of the capacity that brands find, at a time when the Innovation has become a guideline of great value in the market.

A book with the 7 best digital marketing strategies

New normal

The new normal is the period of economic reactivation in which it seeks to face the COVID-19 pandemic, but also to maintain traditional business methods, such as opening physical stores, among other activities.

In the midst of this new normality, an element that we cannot lose sight of is the one that warns us of the ability that brands have found to be able to adapt to new business models such as digital innovation.

Many brands have been able to migrate to channels such as electronic commerce and in the midst of this effort, an element that we cannot lose sight of is the one that shows us how relevant it has become for brands to be able to develop products that help them transcend.

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM CONTENT FOR ONLY $ 299