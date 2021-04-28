3 compelling reasons to YES get the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of the United States, so far almost 142 million people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and about five million do not yet have the second. These are some compelling reasons to apply that second dose, according to experts.

For maximum effectiveness, two doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are required. So far, Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine is the only one that is only given in one dose. However, 7.9 percent of the people who started the vaccination series have not received the second dose, according to the CDC.

The doctor Timothy brewer, professor of medicine and epidemiology at the University of California, Los Angeles, explained to Well + Good the main reasons why the vaccination schedule against the SARS-CoV-2 virus should be completed.

With a single dose you can make other people sick

For existing vaccines to stop the transmission of COVID-19 it is necessary to complete both doses, otherwise it is possible to become infected with the virus and pass it on to nearby unvaccinated people. In addition to making others sick, this circumstance contributes to the mutations and variants that have become a serious problem during the pandemic, as the virus changes more easily when the rates of transmission between people is high.

A first injection would only protect 40 percent

According to the expert, mRNA vaccines, such as Moderna and Pfizer, show an efficacy of a minimum of 40 percent in the first dose; upon receiving the second, the protection is increased to 95 percent. And while there are side effects, which some people even report more intense with the second dose, these are temporary discomforts in exchange for significant protection against a disease that can be very serious or even fatal.

With a single dose the mask is still necessary

The CDC just updated its guidelines on what fully vaccinated people can do and, among other things, can remain outdoors without a mask, travel within the United States without being tested and without being quarantined, or even visit other fully vaccinated people without masks and without the need to maintain social distance six feet. Recent research indicates that indoors people can be exposed to the virus even from 60 feet away.

Experts have pointed out that it is better to get vaccinated than to contract the disease, because in some cases it can have prolonged sequelae that are even life-threatening.