Soups can also be an extraordinary dish for the hot season, they are easy to make, inexpensive, nutritious and light. At the same time they are characterized by their medicinal benefits by hydrating the body and fighting inflammation

The hot season begins and the body naturally asks us fresher and lighter meals. With the seasons change as it is the case of the beginning of the summer that is typically presented with a increase in ambient temperature, naturally the body seeks to free itself from the heat mainly through sweat, although it also usually does it by functions like breathing and the iIncreased heart rate.

To cope with the heat the body increases your hydration requirements that is why cold soups are a extraordinary alternative to comfort the body as they help regulate body temperaturethey provide hydration and nutrition. They are a good ally for Increase consumption of fruits and vegetables and they have the peculiarity of being elaborated with therapeutic ingredients that stand out for their rich composition in water, antioxidants, vitamins and minerals.

1. Gazpacho with watermelon

Gazpacho is one of the most representative recipes of Spanish cuisine and the queen of cold soups, is made with various ingredients characteristic of the Mediterranean diet such as olive oil, vinegar, water, bread, raw vegetables, usually tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, onions, and garlic. This recipe will come back from your summer favorites It is refreshing and rich in nutrients, best of all, it has a different and authentic touch thanks to its content in watermelon, one of the freshest fruits of the summer.

2. Cream of broccoli with coconut milk

One of the great qualities of broccoli is due to his high antioxidant content, in conjunction with its rich in vitamins and minerals It is considered one of the most nutritious vegetables that exist. We are usually used to consuming broccoli mainly in hot soups, however this cream with coconut milk is satiating, creamy and nutritious. It helps the body to stay hydrated and the comforts with fluid loss caused by heat, thanks to its richness in vitamin A, C, B1, B2, B6 and minerals like calcium, potassium, phosphorus, iron, iodine, zinc, copper and manganese. It is also a low calorie recipe, which promotes body clearance above all it helps to combat fluid retention and inflammation conditions that typically occur with increasing temperature.

3. Cold asparagus soup

Asparagus belongs to the list of most representative vegetables of spring and summer, the hot seasons of the year. They are so popular in these seasons thanks to their freshness, they are delicious and versatile, among their great nutritional qualities They stand out for their antioxidant power and their high content in vitamin A, C, E and K, they are rich in trace elements, fiber and folic acid. They are very light, the same happens with its contribution in calories which is very lowor, that is why among its most famous properties they stand out for their diuretic benefits They fight the swelling caused by heat.