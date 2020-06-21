The authorities are already investigating the facts

AP –

London.- Three children ages 5, 8, and 12 died in a fire in a living place in ScotlandPolice reported Saturday.

Police said that the fire It started on Friday night in an apartment in Paisley, 10 miles west of Glasgow.

Fiona Gibson, 12 years old; Alexander James Gibson, 8; and Philip Gibson, 5, were transferred to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, but died soon after being admitted, authorities reported.

According to the BBC, a 39-year-old woman identified as the mother of the minors, was in critical condition at another hospital.

Police are investigating the cause of the fire.

Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: « There are not enough words. It is just heartbreaking. My thoughts go out to everyone who loved these poor people. children. Rest in peace, Fiona, Alexander and Philip. «