3 BMW motorcycles that will make you think about traveling.

Today we bring you 3 motorcycles that make up the most traveling group of BMW.

We have all heard a biker say that each mount has its soul. This may sound like inveterate romanticism from those of us who live by and for motorcycles, but nothing could be further from the truth I think is true. Not for the soul itself, since in the end they are machines, but it does make a certain sense since each motorcycle has its own particular characteristics. Some are more treacherous, others have a very noble handling, others are very playful and others, serious and measured.

Let’s take a look at 3 BMW motorcycles that are the kind that make us dream (now more than ever) con the borders to be opened and to be able to go on a trip to Nordkapp (for example). I think we all have in mind what they are, right?

BMW R1250GS

We are before one of the most legendary Maxi Trail that exist. And it is that the “GS” have proudly carried generation after generation the standard of versatility. We can think that there are other bikes that are faster, more powerful, more agile or more comfortable. But in the end, that soul that the BMW R 1250 GS has makes many of us think, “… it has something…”. It is precisely that “nosequé” that makes many of us yearn to have it, to wear it, to enjoy it. Could it be because of its boxer engine? With the generation change from 1200 to 1250 the horsepower increased from 125Cv to 136Cv, but that was not what stood out the most in its launch, it was the Shiftcam change that prompted many to switch from one to another.

Broadly speaking, the BMW Shiftcam system achieves, thanks to its two camshafts per cylinder, that when we drive smoothly, at mid-fist, we have a more contained consumption, in addition to a finer engine operation. However, it does emphasize power delivery for good when we want a more aggressive ride.

In terms of design, both generations are not identical, but they have faithfully maintained the lines that have made the R 1200 GS so successful.

In terms of price, the base price of this new generation is slightly higher (€ 18,000) than its predecessor (€ 16,000), but it must be taken into account that this is due to the generalized price increase that all brands are making. in their models. The Maxi Trail are in fashion and that, my friends, you have to pay for it! Unfortunately.

BMW R 1250 RT

Iconic motorcycle of our Meritorious Corps of the Civil Guard, who has not crossed them one, two or a thousand times on the beautiful roads of our country and has not thought that they impose enough with it. The truth is that the simple fact that it has been the motorcycle chosen for so many years to be used by those agents who are literally going to be from sunrise to sunset on it, says all that needs to be said.

A motorcycle designed to be on it for many hours devouring kilometers.

The BMW RT also features the Shiftcam technology that I mentioned earlier with the GS. In terms of design, the 1250 RT has literally received a facelift, now it brings a front part in which the motorcycle’s headlights have been significantly improved and stylized. In addition, it has also gained in technology since it now has a large TFT screen (10.25 inches), together with the new screen, the new RT has several very interesting topics to talk about, for example, the connectivity between phones. , motorcycle and intercom, as well as a glove compartment to be able to charge the phone wirelessly, although if your mobile does not have that option, it can also be wired. Before it already had cruise control, now it is active (ACC) so long highway runs gain a plus in safety and tranquility thanks to its built-in radar.

In terms of price, the same thing happens to the GS, the improvements in technology influence the increase in its price, which exceeds the € 20,000 base.

BMW K 1600 GA

It has been 38 years since the first motorcycle of the K family came out. After that K 100, generation after generation its heiresses were feeling the love of their manufacturer, the K being the motorcycles that received the most powerful engines, as well as the technological innovations of the brand. Many years have passed, but the K still has that pure Touring spirit of yesteryear.

At the top of the Touring at BMW is currently the K 1600 GA (Grand America), with its 1,649cc 6-cylinder series engine that develops 160Cv and the imposing 175Nm of torque, it is a motorcycle designed to fill the heart of what the Germans call any motorcycle traveler “Wunderlust”.

Hopefully it will soon be his turn (which will come sooner or later) to update this impressive bike and bring it up to the technological level of the GS or RT. Would you expect an engine even more powerful than the 1600? We will have to wait to see what surprises can come from Bavaria.

In terms of price, this particular motorcycle is the one that requires the most saving capacity of the 3, since its base price is € 33,202.