3 Best Summer Braided Hairstyles for 2021

Summer is definitely the season to play around with new hair looks, especially if the last thing you want to do is have your hair hangin ‘sweaty around your face. And this year is no exception. I mean, now that ~ outside ~ is officially a go, why not reenter society with a fresh new protective style? Obviously, we all love our tried-and-true box braids and those lengthy locs, but if you’re looking for a unique switch-up, you’ve come to the right place.

Because on this week’s episode of The Braid Up, hairstylists Stasha Harris and Joleen Chaucer came all the way through with three super-hot hairstyles that’ll have you looking * right * this summer, from fishtails to braided and jeweled ponytails.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Down to try out these styles? Check out some helpful tips that’ll help you prepare and maintain the look:

1. Prep your hair with some extra moisture. Before you even sit in the salon chair, make sure your strands are healthy and conditioned by loading up on a deep-conditioning mask the day before your appointment. It’ll help keep your hair moisturized and create the best foundation for your new style.

2. Add some color. This is the easiest way to make these looks your own. Get some brightly colored braiding or extension hair, feed it into your braids, and boom — it’s a whole new vibe.

3. Soothe scalp tension with oil. If you’re majorly dealing with that post-braiding scalp irritation, don’t worry — there’s an easy fix. Just rub in a bit of peppermint oil on your scalp each morning to help ease any annoying itchiness and dryness.

Four. Yeseep on a satin pillowcase. This doubles as cute bedding and a great way to make your braids last longer. Satin bonnets are great to wear, but a pillowcase is the perf protection for anyone who’s dealt with a nighttime case of “the wandering bonnet.”

Cosmopolitan

Hair: Stasha Harris and Joleen Chaucer

Annabel Iwegbue Annabel Iwegbue is an editorial assistant who covers entertainment, beauty, fashion & astrology.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io