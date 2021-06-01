3 best pieces of bulletin board material for Ben Roethlisberger

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has faced tons of criticism this offseason. All that bulletin board material could serve him well.

The Ben Roethlisberger debate is set to rage throughout 2021. For the Steelers, the best thing to come out of the discussion about whether the veteran quarterback is still the best option to lead the team is all the bulletin board material.

Roethlisberger proved many people wrong by coming back from injury in 2020 and guiding Pittsburgh to a 12-4 record. The trouble is the Steelers fell apart to end the season, opening the door for even more criticism of the quarter.

Which shots can Roethlisberger use as extra motivation?

Bruce Gradkowski’s QB rankings

Roethlisberger has been one of the most successful quarterbacks in the league this century. His longevity didn’t stop Bruce Gradkowski of Pro Football Focus from ranking the Steelers quarterback in the bottom half of passers for 2021.

Gradkowski rated Roethlisberger No. 16 among NFL starters. He’s behind Justin Herbert, Kirk Cousins, Derek Carr, Ryan Tannehill and Matthew Stafford.

He’s definitely not in his prime, but Roethlisberger can absolutely make a case for being in the top 10 QBs in the league even still.