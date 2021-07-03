3 beauties TODAY, Maribel Guardia with Legarreta and De la Reguera | INSTAGRAM

Yesterday the beautiful model Y conductive Costa Rican Maribel Guardia visited her colleagues from the program TODAY the morning from Televisa, where one of her best friends participates Andrea Legarreta.

When he reached the forum, he found that there is also another invited special Ana de la Reguera a wholeto the artist who was in charge of corroborating that Guard that other world something that he commented through his official Instagram in his stories.

And it is that even de la Reguera could not believe what he was seeing when he observed Maribel in her elegant dress arriving at the forum looking like never before beautiful and with an enviable figure that does not even look like 62 years.

Of course, the whole forum was happy with Maribel’s visit and some of them took pictures with her, however one of the ones that stood out the most and in which we could see three beauties together was one that was taken with Andrea Legarreta and Ana de la Reguera, the aforementioned friends who by the way in the snapshot they look like all of them beauties worthy of winning a contest.

In the photo we could see how the three of them have an excellent way of dressing, while Ana wore a rather loose white blouse, Maribel a dark navy blue ball gown and Andrea a very elegant black jacket while I feel totally sorry. gorgeous before the camera.

The entertainment piece managed to gather more than 13,000 likes in just a few hours and fans of the three artists came to support them with their interactions and write a nice message in the comments.

In case you did not know, the singer also originally from Costa Rica is not attending this program every day but has changed the television cameras for photographic cameras that are responsible for capturing her from her home modeling some dresses that she receives by parcel.

And you will wonder if she is the one who buys the dresses, however it seems that the store that chose her as its official ambassador is the one that is in charge of sending them to her for free so that she can try them on and recommend them first-hand.

This work is a new stage as an Influencer, which by the way is bearing fruit and has been improving a lot, always choosing the most beautiful backgrounds and of course combining the best accessories and outfits to look fantastic as always.