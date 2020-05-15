Loki is one of the most charismatic villains in Marvel movies, especially for Tom Hiddleston’s great performance, but it could be different if they get to choose another actor.

Since debuting in the Thor movie (2011), the character of Loki has been very important in the Marvel movies, as he first nearly defeated his half-brother the God of Thunder and then attacked Earth with an army of Chitauris. He later aided in the fight against the Dark Elves and was again presumed dead. But once again he returned and took Odin’s place in Asgard. He then died at the hands of Thanos, although when they made the temporary trip to New York in 2012, he managed to get the cosmic cube that the Space Gem had to escape. Now you will have your own Disney + series, which promises to be crazy.

There were other actors who were also listed for the role before Tom Hiddleston got it.

While Kenneth Branagh was preparing the first Thor movie, the director met with Josh Hartnett for the role of Loki. This was shortly after news broke that the filmmaker was also thinking of Alexander Skarsgård to become Thor. Since he lost the role to Hiddleston, actor Josh Hartnett has starred in several movies like Bunraku from 2010 and Girl Walks Into a Bar 2011. In 2015, she appeared in the western crime movie directed by Robert Duvall Wild Horses, followed by the 2017 Turkish-American war war drama, The Ottoman Lieutenant. In 2014, he made his return to the small screen as Ethan Chandler in Penny dreadful.

Meanwhile, veteran actor and comedian Jim Carrey It was supposedly the best choice for Marvel Studios for the role of Loki, and that makes sense considering the mischievous nature of the character that the actor can achieve. That said, before they could meet him, Tom Hiddleston already passed his screen test and liked it so much that they were determined to choose him. In recent years, Carrey appeared in some movies like Kick-Ass 2 of 2013, Two fools even dumber from 2014 and Sonic from 2020. He also made guest appearances on The Office and 30 Rock.

Meanwhile, Hiddleston was not the only English actor considered to become Loki from the Marvel movies, as Charlie Cox also auditioned for the role. He then went on to join the Marvel universe when he was cast to play Matt Murdock in the critically acclaimed Netflix series, Daredevil. Interestingly, Cox also worked with Hiddleston at the theater last year for the revival of Harold Pinter’s betrayal.