The coronavirus crisis will cause a transfer of passengers from the plane to the train. According to the calculations of RenfeAVE trains could ‘steal’, at least temporarily, until 3.4 million passengers on the plane on journeys domestic Given the conditions with which air transport must operate to adapt to prevention and security measures.

The railway company estimates that, initially, will capture more than a quarter (27%) of the total of travelers who until now opted for the plane instead of the train to travel around the country.

However, this percentage will go gradually reducing up to 18% for the “corrective measures that are promoting air transport”, according to the study of evolution of demand in the face of the crisis carried out by Renfe, to which Europa Press had access.

Despite this ‘theft’ of airline passengers, the report indicates that the operator’s commercial trains, that is, the AVE and the Long Distance, will not recover until at least 2023 a volume of passengers similar to that recorded at the beginning of this year, just before the start of the health and economic crisis.

Thus, it will take Renfe three years to recover from the 46.4% drop that it calculates will record the number of passengers transported this year.

Specifically, it estimates that the number of passengers of the AVE and the Long Distance sinks to a minimum of 17.1 million users this year, compared to the historical maximum of 33.7 million harvested in 2019.

In 2021, it plans to go back to some 28.5 million travelers, a volume that although it shows growth of 65% compared to the 2020 minimum, it is still 15.4% below 2019.

By 2022, the operator expects to grow another 14%, to reach 32.5 million passengers, a number 3.5% lower than that reached before the crisis.

In its report, Renfe details that these forecasts do not take into account the commissioning of new AVE lines, nor the liberalization of train transport in December.

However, this entry of competitors is also conditioned by the crisis. The French SNCF is analyzing whether it starts operating in Spain from the moment the market opens as planned, while the other new operator, Ilsa, controlled by Air Nostrum and Trenitalia, has already indicated that it would not start the service until 2022. .

Greater sense of train safety

Regarding the foreseeable acquisition by the AVE of passengers of the plane, the Renfe report indicates that, although the measures adopted in the face of the crisis affect all transport, “there are some aspects that, for the future, could generate transfers demand from air to rail mode ».

In this sense, it points to the possibility that airlines stop operating routes or raise prices due to the impact that their occupation would have on their profitability.

Likewise, Renfe considers that, “at first”, the “largest space availability, both on the surface and in volume, which the trains have, can give travelers a feeling of greater health security ”.

The public operator also considers that it is “growing strongly the idea that, for environmental reasons, in routes of up to two or three hours in duration, the railway offer should prevail over the air one”.

“All these circumstances can allow the railway to capture a certain volume of passengers who, before the crisis, used the plane,” concludes the Renfe report, which nevertheless expects that “this phenomenon is temporary in nature.”

“The air mode will react by pressing to increase the percentage of places put up for sale and with commercial campaigns focused on not losing market share,” he acknowledges.

Currently, while according to EU recommendations, airplanes do not have to leave empty seats to preserve safety distances, Renfe only sells a third of the seats, a ratio that will subsequently increase by half. In this way, the seat next to a traveler will be empty.