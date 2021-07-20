3, 2, 1 … Jeff Bezos takes off into space | Tec Review

The billionaire Jeff Bezos takes off into space. The founder of Amazon will travel out of this world for 11 minutes in the company of his brother Mark, the pilot Wally funk and an 18 year old named Oliver Daemen, the first paying customer.

Thus, the door for space tourism opens.

In an Instagram post you can see part of the training of the four passengers of the autonomous tourist trip that will be launched by Bezos’s company, Blue Origin.

Dressed in a special blue suit, the “astronauts” prepare to leave Earth for a few minutes.

“We have been practicing the entire mission in Shepard’s new training simulator. We cannot wait for takeoff ”, you can read in the post accompanied by a video of less than half a minute.

Jeff Bezos takes off into space, what will it be like?

The 11-minute journey for Bezos and the rest of the crew will come nine days after another billionaire, Richard Branson, founder of Virgin Galactic, made his own space trip, using technology other than that used by Blue origin.

The New Shepard from Blue Origin is a system of reusable suborbital rockets, designed to carry astronauts and research payloads.

Its name is in honor of a Mercury astronaut, Alan Shepard, the first American to go to space, 60 years ago.

Bezos and company will travel in a small suborbital rocket that takes off vertically from a launch pad, which offers a shorter experience, in terms of flight time, but offers greater speed than the Virgin Galactic space plane.

The New Shepard is designed to transport six people above the earth’s surface, beyond the Kármán line, the internationally recognized limit of space, to enjoy moments of weightlessness and panoramic views of the Earth.

The ship’s capsule was also built so that each crew member has a privileged view.

Each person on board is a passenger, there are no pilots; and each seat faces a window.

The flight, which will take place this Tuesday, July 20, to commemorate the 52nd anniversary of the Apollo moon landing in 1969, will have key moments, the takeoff, then the separation of the capsule where the passengers go, which will reach a height of more than 100 kilometers for four minutes and landing.

A quick trip

Although the total flight is 11 minutes, the tourist crew members will be four minutes on the border between the Earth’s atmosphere and space, which is when they will be able to experience the lack of gravity and see the curvature of the Earth from space.

The passengers are: Jeff Bezos, his brother Mark Bezos; Wally Funk, an 82-year-old pilot and one of the women in the “Mercury 13” astronaut program; and an 18-year-old named Oliver Daemen.

The person who won an auction to travel to space, and who paid for his seat at $ 28 million, will not go due to scheduling problems, he will fly on a future mission of the New Shepard according to a statement from Blue Origin.

Blue Origin CEO Bob Smith said: “We are honored to welcome Oliver… this marks the beginning of New Shepard’s business operations.”

The public will be able to see Bezos’ flight on the Blue Origin livestream, which will show exterior images of the rocket and capsule firing into the cosmos.

And to better understand what the flight consists of, just watch the YouTube video where it is explained what the flight and landing will consist of.

According to the official Blue Origin Twitter account, the flight on Tuesday, July 20, will be from Launch Site One in West Texas.