3‌ ‌Simple‌ ‌Reasons‌ ‌I‌ ‌Choose‌ ‌to‌ ‌Invest‌ ‌in‌ ‌Bitcoin‌ ‌over‌ ‌Coinbase‌ ‌Stock‌

Bitcoin is currently $ 57,982 at the time of writing. Bitcoin started the year at $ 29,352. In roughly three months, Bitcoin was up roughly 100% in three months.

Over the past year, Bitcoin has risen 692%.

The price of Coinbase could rise, but I don’t think the price will go up as dramatically as the price of Bitcoin has. Maybe in a few years, Coinbase will see big returns, but right now Bitcoin is in range for higher returns.

Bitcoin halved on May 18, 2020. Every four years, Bitcoin halves the block reward for miners. Basically, there is less Bitcoin available to buy. You can compare this with supply and demand.

Since then, institutional investment has joined the party and overspending by the US government is strengthening the Bitcoin boom.

Since the great recession of 2008, government spending averaged $ 3.5 trillion over five years. Then government spending began to increase at the end of the Obama administration continuing under the Trump administration.

So the coronavirus didn’t help. Government spending reached $ 4.8 trillion last year.

With Biden in office, it might be possible to spend more. Low inflation, low interest rates, and government stimulus are only strengthening the rise of Bitcoin. Bitcoin was created as a hedge against the financial market of the US government.

Entry 3‌ ‌Simple‌ ‌Reasons‌ ‌I‌ ‌Choose‌ ‌para‌ ‌Invest‌ ‌in‌ ‌Bitcoin‌ ‌over‌ ‌Coinbase‌ ‌Stock‌ was first published in Bitcoin, Cryptocurrency and Blockchain News.