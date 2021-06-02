2×1 on Google speakers: the Nest Hub drops to € 99 and includes a Nest Mini as a gift | Life

Having two smart speakers can add a lot to your smart home, but it can be a very heavy investment to start with, unless you take advantage of offers like this.

To start creating a connected home, it is often recommended to start with simple speakers like the Nest Mini. But for lovers of the kitchen the Nest Hub is a very complete speaker that allows more functions with the screen that it integrates.

The interesting thing about these products is being able to combine them, use one in the office to listen to music and give directions, perhaps in the living room to control the television with voice commands or in the bedroom to activate a routine in the morning and at night. Now you can get all these options with this 2-in-1 offer and place them in the most important rooms of the house.

Fnac offers this package for 99.90 euros, the Google Nest Hub and the Nets Mini as a gift. If you wanted to buy it separately, the Nest Hub costs 88.90 euros on Amazon and the Google Nest Mini on Media Markt for 39 euros.

Google’s screen speaker. It allows you to use the assistant with the help of the touch screen, which can show the time, time or step by step of a cooking recipe.

With the Fnac offer you can save 28 euros and get both devices. Of course, at that discount you have to take away the 3.99 euros for home delivery costs, unless You decide to pick up the purchase at the nearest physical store.

The interesting thing about Nest Mini is its small size to place it in any corner of the house, a nightstand or a desk. Meanwhile, the Nest Hub stands out for its screen, with it we can consult the internet as on a tablet. This facilitates tasks such as shopping by viewing the product information and its price, or in the kitchen being able to follow the recipes not only with the audio of the virtual assistant. You can see its qualities in this analysis that we carry out at Computer Hoy.

In addition to giving away the Nest Mini, Fnac also gives away a three-month subscription to YouTube Premium with the purchase of any Nest product. An option to test the Google payment platform and forget about the ads that are becoming so uncomfortable in the videos.

While you do housework, you can put music on both speakers to listen to throughout the house. If you are thinking of buying a smart home speaker to control other connected devices remotely, this offer allows you to complete your smart home at a great price.

