Motorola launched last November 2019 the Motorola RAZR 2020, a remake of the company’s legendary shell terminal, that, on this occasion, it changed the physical buttons for a folding screen that means that we can use the mobile as if it were any normal device, but in an extremely contained size.

Of course, because it is foldable, it is not a high-end terminal, but rather a mid-range terminal, and that has been, perhaps, its main defect, since, as you can imagine, the price of this device is not exactly cheap, but it reaches 1,599 euros. And now, it seems that Motorola has taken the option of doing a 2 × 1 on purchase from this terminal.

Buy a Motorola RAZR 2020 and get another totally free, the latest from Motorola to buy your folding mobile

The Motorola RAZR 2020 came out with a price to the market that many consider excessive, considering that it is a mid-range terminal, however folding and compact it may be, Let’s be clear, it is a price that totally exceeds what we are used to paying for a terminal with its characteristics.

Well, Motorola wants to sell more of these terminals, and for this reason, it has launched a promotion in its online store for the United States in which, to buy a Motorola RAZR 2020, you get another completely free of charge. Or what is the same, you can get two Motorola RAZR 2020 for $ 750 each, a price that does seem more appropriate to this terminal.

Motorola Razr

Specifications

DimensionsOpen: 171.5 x 71.95 x 7.06 mm

Closed: 94.5 x 71.95 x 14.06 mm

screenPrincipal: 6.26-inch flexible OLED.

Exterior: 2.6 inch

ResolutionPrincipal: HD + of 876 × 2142 pixels.

Exterior: 800 x 600 pixels

Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor

RAM6 GB

Operating system Android 9 Pie

Storage 128 GB

16 MP rear cameras with Night Vision f / 1.7. 5 MP front

Battery 2,510 mAh with 18W TurboPower fast charge

Others Capacitive fingerprint reader, NFC, USB Type C, IP68 water and dust certified, eSIM

And it is that, we can understand that it is a device in which Motorola has wanted to cut in some aspects in order to reduce costs, since thus, This folding terminal is accessible to more people, and this may be one of its main advantages. And this, is a step forward in that direction, although, this 2 × 1 we hope is temporary, and leads to a drop in price of the unit to $ 750.

And, it is a very niche terminal, with a somewhat low battery, and a single rear camera. In general, compared to the Galaxy Z Flip, this Motorola device loses in everything, and therefore, at equal prices, most people would bet on the Samsung terminal. However, if it falls below a thousand euros, this Motorola device can have a lot to say.

