On Friday (22), starting at 5 pm, the 2 On-line Festival, whose theme is ‘New Waters’, as it takes the freshness of new forms of access to pleasant moments of well-being and information, through Conversation and Arts.

Photo: Artist Max Villa / DINO

The attractions will be presented in lives broadcast on the Instagram profile: emporiovitrineinsta. “The First Online Festival at the Emporium Vitrine was a success. The second will also be, as it will take families, in this moment of” stay at home “, a way of if they take care of themselves in an integral way: good information, quality music, arts and storytelling for the little ones. ‘, comments Telma Villa, organizer of the Festival.

The Festival promises a happy hour moment in a continuity mix of the 1st Festival, as we will have a second round of conversation about Permaculture with João Baranov, representative of the segment that at the Emporium Vitrine is called planting and we will have a little more of artists who made people dance and sing. In addition to a very current topic in the form of chat.

The second Festival do Empório Vitrine comes to relax and enrich the afternoon and night of every person who arrives at it. And anyone who wants to prolong the state of well-being can count on handcrafted products or that work at some level with sustainability and awareness.

Service:

2 Festival On line – theme: ‘Novas Águas’

Date: May 22 (Friday)

Opening hours: From 17h

Instagram channel: emporiovitrineinsta.

Programming:

May 22 (Friday)

17h LIVE: Opening with Tess Villa

5:10 PM LIVE: 8 Afraid Literary, contact with Tess Villa: Bons Ventos.

VIDEO LAUNCH FOR CHILDREN: Poetry of Colors with Marcelo Teixeira

17h30 LIVE: Conversation Round: Cultural Diversity and Technology with Léia Liporati and Tess Villa

MODERN DANCE VIDEO LAUNCH with Herika Reis – Tango Solo

18h10 LIVE: Music with Elisa Guedes and Bruno Albernaz

19h10 LIVE: Permaculture Conversation Round with João Baranov

MODERN DANCE VIDEO LAUNCH with Herika Reis – Wearable Sculpture

8:10 pm LIVE: Music with Chuck Bones

VIDEO LAUNCH Sustainability in Fashion with Lúcia and Arlete Batalha and Mara Débora

21h10 LIVE Music with Duo Rios

The voluntary contribution for artists can be deposited through the link 🏽, just click 🙂 bit.ly/nubankcacheconsciente

Website: http://www.emporiovitrine.com.br

