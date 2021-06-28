2K screen and Snapdragon 662: this Lenovo tablet stands out in the Android world, and costs only 263 euros | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Although the dominance of the iPad among tablets is clear and evident, there are models with Android that have little to envy and are also much cheaper.

Little by little, Android tablets are picking up the pulse after several years of crossing the desert, with new models that boast top-level features, especially thanks to the commitment of brands such as Samsung, Huawei or Lenovo.

The latter sells a particularly attractive model. It is the Lenovo Tab P11, with a 2K screen as its star feature, but also with a size of 11 “, more than respectable. Right now it is reduced to 263 euros on Amazon.

This 11 “screen with 2K resolution is perfect for watching video, although thanks to its Snapdragon 662 processor it can play practically any Android app or game.

We can refer to it practically as a tablet PC because of its size, although for that you would also have to get a compatible Bluetooth keyboard.

It is not the only thing that attracts attention, and is that Unlike what has been usual, it has a Snapdragon processor, specifically the Snapdragon 662. This is important because most Android tablets rely on Mediatek chips, which do leave something more to be desired in the mid-range.

A tablet for many years

It comes with Android 10 as the operating system, one of the most recent versions of Google’s OS, and that means that there are several years of updates ahead, precisely one of the most important shortcomings of tablets.

What’s more, with Bluetooth 5.1 and 128GB of storage capacity there will be no problems in the short or medium term, so buying it is almost certain that you will have a tablet for many years.

These are some of the best Android tablets that you can buy right now in different price segments, both basic and alternative models to the iPad Pro.

Lenovo is one of the brands that is firmly betting on this sector, perhaps together with Samsung. There is another that also does it, Huawei, although in its case there is a problem that hinders performance in a decisive way: it does not have Google mobile services.

With the demand for laptops skyrocketing since the pandemic began, right now tablets are a good alternative.

The iPad exceed 350 euros (and that in the best of cases) so there are people who have no choice: Android yes or yes, and this Lenovo Tab P11 is as good a bet as any other.

