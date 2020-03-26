May 29 is a day that Nintendo fans have already marked on the calendar for a few minutes when it was confirmed in the last Nintendo Direct Mini that Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition will arrive along with its special edition that same day. But it is not the only game to be released that day. Far from showing up, 2K has decided that this day is the best to arrive with all its game artillery at Nintendo Switch. On the last Friday in May, they will also hit the BioShock: The Collection, XCOM 2 Collection and the Borderlands Legendary Collection. There is nothing!

BioShock: The Collection will include BioShock Remastered, BioShock 2 Remastered, and BioShock Infinite. All three games will bring all of their downloadable content in the same package. The first installment plus downloadable content includes 10 episodes of the documentary “Imagining BioShock” where Ken Levine and Shawn Robertson tell what it was like to create both the game and the universe of it. What is probably the most important narrative shooters trilogy of the last generation is about to dive (or fly over, hehe) on Nintendo Switch. From the mythical city of Rapture, with its Big Daddys, Little Sisters and THE MAN ™ Andrew Ryan to the clouds, the shootings at mansalvas and Elizabeth. Everything that defines Bioshock will be on Nintendo Switch.

The ugly part of this whole thing is that all three games don’t fit on the 16-gigabyte game card we’ll find in the box. Only the initial acts of BioShock Remastered, BioShock 2 Remastered and BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition will be included in it. All subsequent content of the stories and accessories will have to be downloaded. At the moment we are waiting for 2K to announce the technical details of the title.

For his part XCOM 2 Collection includes the base game, four downloadable content pack (“Warrior Pack of the Resistance”, “Sons of Anarchy”, “Alien Hunters” and “The Last Gift of Shen) and XCOM 2: War of the Chosen expansion. What better way to stop aliens from conquering Earth than to do it with all the game content? This turn-based strategy game is coming to the Nintendo Switch in an 8-gigabyte cartridge that includes just two in-game missions, having to download the rest of the game. From 2K they warn that the total download will not occupy more than 24 gigabytes. Goodness!

Last but not least, the one that I personally consider the jewel in the crown of these ads: the Borderlands Legendary Collection. A pack that includes Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition, Borderlands 2 and Borderlands: The Presecuel. The three games that defined the looter shooter genre with RPG touches want you to get together with another person in split screen mode, or with three others online, to devastate Pandora and her moon and loot all the lairs of the strongest bastards and hard looking for the best booties while you part with the absurd and hooligan humor. And all this is cool but, as you may have guessed, it’s not all in the cartridge.

For starters the box will bring an 8 gigabyte cartridge only with Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition, needing an additional 6.6 gigabyte download for its four expansions. Both Borderlands 2 and Borderlands: The Presecuel will have to be downloaded in their entirety and will weigh a whopping 35 gigabytes in total. Luckily, although they do not indicate it in the title with any crutch, these two games will have all their downloadable content.

Neither has any technical detail of resolution or framerate been given, but it gives me that we are going to be closer to the versions of Playstation 3 and Xbox 360 than to the versions of the current generation. Hopefully at least 60 frames per second is reached.

Each of these collections will go on sale on May 29 for € 49.99, plus the cost of the memory card you want to put on your Nintendo Switch, because it will be necessary.

Source: 2K Games Spain Press Release

Source 2

