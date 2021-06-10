29 thousand candidates use 4,782 million pesos for campaigns

MEXICO CITY.

The 29 thousand 578 candidates for popularly elected positions reported to the INE income of 4 thousand 775 million 357 thousand 432 pesos and expenditures for 4 thousand 782 million 797 thousand 932 pesos for campaigns.

Of this amount, the candidates for a federal deputation entered 1,043 million 030 thousand 138 pesos and spent 1,029 million 635 thousand 809 pesos.

In total, 2,237 candidates who ran for the Chamber of Deputies will be audited.

As of last Monday, the date on which the deadline for the parties to submit their final income and expenditure reports expired, the inspection of public and private resources that were used in campaigns began, a process that must be completed before 23 Next July so that the opinions are known to the Electoral Tribunal and can qualify the elections.

The total number of candidates reported to the INE that they carried out 747 thousand 656 operations, which used 25 thousand 269 bank accounts that the INE will have to review with the support of banking institutions, in addition to that 20 thousand 894 tents were rented.

The hiring notices of the candidates to the INE totaled 25,670 and reported that they organized 1 million 403 thousand 749 campaign events.

For the pre-campaigns, the applicants entered 98 million 885 thousand 265 pesos and spent 96 million 485 thousand 954.

During the pre-campaigns, 2,844 bank accounts were opened and 2,219 tents were rented.

The candidates organized 22,424 events and 7,181 candidates were audited.

