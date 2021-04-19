29 technology news to start the morning informed of the latest | Technology

Everything important that has happened in the weekend, summarized in a handful of news grouped by categories. Welcome!

Computing is now a few decades old, and that means two things: that the pioneers who created it are growing up, and that important anniversaries are being celebrated. The last friday Adobe founder passed away and one of the creators of the PDF format, Charles Geschke. The 50th anniversary of the file exchange protocol, FTP.

Are you a client of Phone House? Has suffered a cyber attack, and the personal data of 3 million Spanish customers are at risk.

Beyond the news, don’t miss these articles: Asus ROG Phone 5 and POCO F3 reviews, the beginner’s guide to Android Auto, what is scraping, what is the Bootloader, ways to make your old computer run faster, 20 spectacular optical illusions, and much more.

Technological news

Android 12 prepares the arrival of the recycle bin so that you can better manage your deleted files. Read the news

Phone House suffers a cyberattack: data from 3 million Spanish customers at stake. Read the news

The FTP file sharing system turns 50. Read the news

Adobe founder and one of the creators of PDF, Charles Geschke, passes away. Read the news

What is scraping and how to protect yourself from appearing in leaks like those on Facebook and LinkedIn. Read the report

Mobile phones

We thoroughly tested the new POCO F3, a spectacular mobile with chiaroscuro. Read our analysis and opinion

Anyone can know when you connect to WhatsApp, and that is a danger to your privacy. Read the news

How to install APK files or from unknown sources on Android. Read the tutorial

The most powerful mobile of the moment is to play: Asus ROG Phone 5. Read our analysis and opinion

What is the Bootloader of your mobile and why might you be interested in unlocking it? Read the report

Android 12 would have the ability to automatically translate applications into your language. Read the news

Computers and tablets

This Windows 10 update is causing the Blue Screen of Death and performance issues. Read the news

So you can use your mobile phone as a webcam for your computer. Read the news

Can’t change your PC? Ways to make your old computer run faster. Read the tutorial

IMacs in various color options would be the stars of the April 20 Apple Spring Loaded event. Read the news

Lifestyle

5 best video intercoms with WiFi that you can buy in Spain. Read the report

The OMAD diet, is it healthy to eat only once a day? Read the news

Leisure and gaming

5 cheap sound bars to listen to your TV like never before. Read the report

The first season of The Lord of the Rings has cost 5 times more than Game of Thrones or The Mandalorian. Read the news

Motor

Android Auto Beginner’s Guide: Tips, Tricks, and Everything You Can Do with Android in the Car. Read the report

This device replaces the old radio in an old car and offers Android Auto or Apple CarPlay with voice assistants from Google and Siri, apps from Google, YouTube, Spotify and much more.

Passage du Gois, the submerged road. Read the news

Science

Our planet will exceed 1.5 ° C in the 2030s, and that is a climate crisis. Read the news

They manufacture the first robot dog capable of guiding blind people with extreme precision. Read the news

A new era for space commerce: a robot attaches itself to a satellite moving at 11,000 km / h to repair it. Read the news

This snake-shaped robot is the future of underwater exploration. Read the news

The Poison Garden, the most dangerous garden in the world, where all plants are poisonous. Read the news

Climate change could affect your favorite cup of coffee, according to a study. Read the news

The curiosities of the day

Sam the Unsinkable, the cat who survived three ship sinks in WWII. Read the news

20 optical illusions that trick your eyes and drive your brain crazy. Check the list

This has been the tech news summary of the day. Have a nice day!