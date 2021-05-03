29 technology news to start the morning informed of the latest | Technology

Everything important that has happened in the last hours, compiled and linked in this selection of featured technology news.

Facebook and Instagram show a new message in the iOS app: they advise you give them permission to track you, to “keep the app free”.

In Australia, cybersecurity is going to become a compulsory subject both in primary and secondary school. When will we see something similar around here, beyond the talk one afternoon that is given in some schools?

Like every weekend, we have published some interesting articles and analysis. We recommend you the reviews of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G, the Vodafone Átika speaker, and the Roborock S7. Among the reports, the best apps in 2021 to access your computer from your mobile, tricks so that the headphones do not bother you, how to recover deleted files in Windows 10 without programs, ultimate guide to keyboard shortcuts, tips for buying a microwave, what is SCoPEx, and much more.

Technological news

This is the curriculum with which Australia wants to teach cybersecurity in all its colleges and institutes. Read the news

Facebook and Instagram are scary: if you don’t let yourself be spying, they could be paid. Read the news

Apple could announce the third generation of AirPods and Apple Music Hi-Fi in a few weeks. Read the news

Mobile phones

The next version of Siri could recognize the voice of an imposter to ignore it. Read the news

Samsung is missing the existence of the Galaxy S21 FE. Read the news

Is the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G worth it? Read the analysis and opinion

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra targets its European launch for May 11. Read the news

AnyDesk or TeamViewer? The best apps in 2021 to access your computer from your mobile. Check the list

Computers and tablets

Now you can open your Word and PowerPoint documents directly in the Edge browser. Read the news

How to recover deleted files on Windows 10 without the need for programs. Read the tutorial

The Ultimate Guide to Keyboard Shortcuts: Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, Gmail, YouTube, and More. Check the list

Lifestyle

We thoroughly tested Vodafone Átika, Vodafone’s smart speaker. Read the news

Tips and guide for buying a microwave: power, functions and everything you need to take into account. Check the buying guide

5 reasons why the Huawei Band 6 aspires to be the best smartband of 2021. Read the report

Are all headphones bothering you? Tricks to make your helmets more comfortable. Read the report

We have tested the most advanced robot of the brand, the Roborock S7. Read our analysis and opinion

Secret tricks to keep your towels soft and fresh as the first day. Read the news

Leisure and gaming

What movies to watch on Netflix, HBO and Prime Video if you want to feel uneasy. Read the report

EA confirms that it is working on The Sims 5, and will have multiplayer. Read the news

10 games for Switch, PS4, PS5 and Xbox that are today at a bargain price. Read the report

Motor

The Audi A6 e-tron will project a screen on the wall to play video games while charging. Read the news

This is how vandals are disabling electric car charging stations in Europe. Read the news

Science

This solar panel does not need sunlight to generate electricity. Read the news

What is SCoPEx and how does it aim to help reduce global warming? Read the report

With this exoskeleton you can walk 40% faster. Read the news

This was the first night astronaut landing in more than 50 years. Read the news

Engineers are working on equipping the robots with living muscle tissue. Read the news

The curiosities of the day

A woman is charged with embezzlement because she did not return a VHS movie that she rented 21 years ago. Read the news

This is the grossest beer you can try, and it’s a warning for climate change. Read the news

This has been the tech news summary of the day. Have a nice day!