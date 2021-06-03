29 Shadow Root Hair Highlight Ideas for 2021

@bel_pipsqueekinsaigon, @ luckyaugusthair.coInstagram

Listen, getting highlights or going lighter in your hair color is totally fun in theory, but the constant touch-up appointments are kind of a drag IMO. That’s why I’m super into the shadow root trend right now, which involves adding a touch of depth right at the roots for a softer, lower-maintenance look. IMO, it’s the perfect summer hair color (especially if you plan on spending time in the sun), and these inspo pics are about to convince you to give it a try. Ahead, 29 shadow root hair color ideas that’ll have you DMing your colorist by the end of this sentence. But first …

What are shadow roots?

“A shadow root is a color technique that gives the hair a ‘vintage’ look by creating depth at the root and maintaining lightness throughout the mid lengths and ends,” says Nina Rubel, master colorist at Rob Peetoom in Williamsburg. “You get a delicate contrast by using a slightly deeper shade at the roots, creating the illusion of a soft regrowth or a ‘shadow’ against the rest of your hair. ” TL; DR: If you prefer a slightly lived-in look versus a fresh-from-the-salon vibe, you can’t go wrong with a shadow root.

Rubel says that your colorist can create a shadow root after your hair has been highlighted or lightened to help soften any harsh lines where the highlights meet your natural hair color. “You can also utilize a shadow root during a single-process color by using a darker formula on the roots and a lighter formula through the mid-lengths and ends to add some dimension and movement.” There’s also lots of room for customization with shadow roots—your root can be as soft or as strong as you like—So don’t be afraid to work with your colorist to find the best look for you.

How long do shadow roots last?

The best thing about shadow roots is that you don’t need to head back to the salon for constant touch-ups. “As always, maintenance will vary depending on your desired look — as well as your natural hair color, texture, porosity, and at-home care routine — but generally, a shadow root will last until you go in for your next lightening service. ” That means you can wait as little or as long as you want, so make sure you’re using color-safe shampoo and heat protectant to keep your color looking as fresh as possible.

Got it? Cool, now keep scrolling for what you really came here for: the prettiest shadow root ideas to try ASAP.

1 This Sandy-Blonde Shadow Root

Sorry, but this combination of sandy-blonde highlights and a soft-brown shadow root is basically the perfect pairing. If you’re going for a subtle, natural-looking vibe, have your colorist match your shadow root to the color of your brows.

2 This Subtle Shadow Root

Shadow roots can be super subtle, as evidenced by this soft-blonde base with slightly darker roots. This combo is a great way to avoid any harsh grow-out lines in between your salon appointments.

3 This Honey-Blonde Shadow Root

The contrasting shadow root adds so much dimension and shine to this honey-blonde hair color. To avoid brass, make sure you’re lathering up with a purple shampoo every couple washes (they’re spiked with color-depositing pigments that help tone your hair as you cleanse).

4 This Cool-Blonde Shadow Root

The cool, icy tones in this blonde dye job look so pretty against the darker shadow root. Bonus point for recreating this whole vibe with soft beach waves and face-framing layers.

5 This Diffused Shadow Root

This color is basically the definition of lived-in hair done right. Pair your platinum blonde hair with a soft, gently diffused shadow root (and a couple spritzes of texturizing spray) for the ultimate summer look.

6 This Caramel Shadow Root

ICYMI, caramel hair is having a moment right now. What better way to finish off your new look than with a dark shadow root? Grow-out will be so easy with this look.

7 This Purple Shadow Root

You don’t necessarily have to go the expected route when it comes to shadow roots. This cute look makes an excellent case for pairing a white-blonde base with soft-purple roots. A temporary hair dye or spray is a good way to test out this idea before committing.

8 This Blended Shadow Root Look

Khloe Kardashian’s razor-sharp bob looks so damn pretty with a dark shadow root. Think of this color as a great year-round option (it’ll look just as good in the winter as it will in the summer).

9 This Grunge Shadow Root Style

Down for a bolder shadow root? Follow Margot Robbie’s lead and pair your bright blonde hair with a noticeably dark root—It’ll give off a cool and grungy vibe that’s easy as hell to maintain.

10 This Black-to-Pink Shadow Root

Here’s a cool idea: If you’re going for a fun hair color (like this cute bubblegum pink hair), ask your colorist to add in a contrasting shadow root. Not only will it bring the whole look together, but it’ll make grow-out a breeze.

11 This Lilac Shadow Root

The soft, melty roots in this blonde and lilac hair color is a great excuse to mix things up. Item might require a more regular appointment with your colorist, but the end result is beyond worth it IMO.

12 This Chestnut Brown Shadow Root

Take a page out of Selena Gomez’s book and cop this dreamy brown shadow root. Keep your dye job looking 100 with a deep conditioning mask once a week—it’ll keep your ends from looking fried.

13 This Soft Blonde Shadow Root

This shadow root color is legit so pretty, I can’t stop staring. The brown roots transfer seamlessly into the soft blonde ends. Show off your color by wearing your hair in soft waves.

14 This Dark-Brunette Shadow Root Style

Don’t want to go completely dark? Try out this shadow root look. The dark-brown roots blend perfectly with the light-brown and dark-blonde mid-lengths and ends. Just be sure to lather up with a sulfate-free shampoo so you don’t end up stripping your hair color.

15 This Black-to-Red Shadow Root Look

If you always thought you were someone who couldn’t pull off red hair, this shadow root style will def change your mind. The subtle change to red won’t overpower your look but it still makes a statement.

16 This Rose-Gold Shadow Root

If you’re not down to do a full head of color, a touch of color in your roots is a great way to ease your way in. Work a few drops of a hair oil through your loose waves to keep your style looking glossy.

17 This Platinum Blonde Shadow Root

Platinum blonde upkeep can be a LOT to deal with. Make your experience a billion times easier with shadow roots. No one will even be able to tell that you haven’t gotten your roots touched up in … a while.

18 This Warm-Blonde Shadow Root Look

The balance of warm hues and dark tones in this shadow root make it a fire look to rock, no matter what season it is. If you need a go-to style for your new color, try spritzing your hair with a sea-salt spray and then scrunching it up for loose beach waves.

19 This Vivid Red Shadow Root

Go full send on your dye job with this bright red color. Complete your look with dark-brown shadow roots that fade, undetected, into the bold color.

20 This Chocolate-Brown Shadow Root

If you haven’t picked up on it yet, shadow roots and balayage go together like Chris Harrison and The Bachelor — a match made in heaven. Combining the two styles adds instant depth and dimension to flat hair.

21 This Soft Shadow Root Look

What better way to style your new shadow root look than with full curls? Grab an iron with a large barrel, clamp and roll your hair, and then slide the iron down and out. Finish off with hairspray to hold your curls and keep any flyaways at bay.

22 This Pastel-Pink Shadow Root Look

Thanks to Megan Rapinoe, pink pastel hair has been everywhere the last couple of years. Take a page out of the champion’s playbook and ask your colorist for this soft-pink shadow root look.

23 This Gray-Blonde Shadow Root

So, a gray hair popped up on your head. Don’t panic — it happens. You can either freak out or you could embrace your gray hairs with this shadow root look.

24 This Strawberry-Blonde Shadow Root

Can’t decide between red and blonde hair? Meet somewhere in between with this strawberry blonde look. The brown roots add a touch of dimension without taking away from the color’s golden undertones.

25 This Rose-Gold Shadow Root Look

I promise, you can pull off this rose-gold hair color with natural-looking shadow roots. Plus, it’ll match your rose-gold iPhone. So good, right?

26 This Copper Shadow Root Look

FYI, copper hair is going to be the hair color of the season. You’re welcome for the heads up! Hop on the trend with this shadow root look, I promise you won’t regret it.

27 This Silver Shadow Root

While this silver shadow root look does give off major Storm superhero vibes, it unfortunately won’t allow you to control the weather. Silver-colored hair can often feel dry and brittle, which no one ever wants. Pick up a hydrating and strengthening shampoo to combat the damage.

28 This Ash-Blonde Shadow Root

Mix silver, blonde, and a little bit of brown, and the result is this ash-blonde hair color with shadow roots. The combo of dark and light undertones makes it a style you’ll def want to try out this year. Look for a purple shampoo and conditioner that’ll keep your hair cool-toned, rather than orange-toned, between trips to the salon.

29 This Rainbow Shadow Root

Halsey’s obviously a badass — and you can be too when you try out her rainbow shadow root look. It’s fun, it’s bold, and it’ll definitely make a statement.

