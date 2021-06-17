29 Pride Nails and Manicure Ideas for 2021

@oliveandjune, @thehangeditInstagram

ICYMI, June, aka Pride month, aka one of the most joyful times of the year, is finally upon us. And while we should obviously be prideful and supportive of all genders, identities, and sexualities all-year long, Pride month is a great opportunity to show that support, whether you’re a part of the LGBTQ + community or you’re an ally. Among the millions of ways you can celebrate and represent this month? Updating your mani with the perfect Pride nails.

Thanks to the many different Pride flags and colors (think: the Transgender Pride flag, the Lesbian Pride flag, the Gender Fluid Pride flag, and so many more), there are legit endless ways to represent your personal identity or show your support of others’ with a cute manicure. So just for you, I’ve rounded up the best Pride nail ideas straight from Instagram, including everything from blue and pink nails for Trans Pride to classic rainbow nail stickers. Get your screenshottin ‘fingers ready, because there’s a lot to choose from.

Need even more nail inspo? We’ve got you covered … click here to join Cosmo Unlocked.

1 These Blue, White, and Pink Pride Nails

Truth: I very rarely am able to pick just one color for my nails. And honestly, why should I when colorful sets like this are so pretty? The shades of blue, white, and pink throughout this manicure represent the Transgender Pride flag, and it’s such a pretty nail idea for Pride.

2 These Gradient Nails for Pride

ICYMI, gradient nails are truly everywhere. This Pride mani incorporates the colors of the Lesbian Pride flag, and it’s really warm and sweet. Finish with a glossy top coat to give it that nice shine.

3 This Abstract Nail Idea for Pride

If you like to have a clear or neutral base on your manicure, this nail idea for Pride is the way to go. With a steady hand, carefully paint on the wavy shapes to get an abstract look. Bonus: This look also includes the colors of the Gender Fluid Pride flag.

4 These Rainbow-Tipped Nails for Pride

You can recreate this minimalist rainbow nail art for Pride by cutting a few verrry small pieces of rainbow nail tape and laying them across your nail. You’ll want to file the edges to remove any extra tape, and then follow up with a top coat to seal it all together.

5 Agender Pride Color Nails

This Pride nail idea combines two of my favorite nail art trends: negative space manis and French tips. Plus, green and black are two of the colors from the Agender Pride flag.

6 This Swirly Nail Idea for Pride

Fun, unique, and non-confirming are all ways to describe this Pride manicure, which include two colors from the Bisexual Pride flag. My advice? Use the pink as a base color and then carefully paint those blue swirls on top with a super-fine nail polish brush.

7 These Confetti Nails for Pride

This confetti nail idea for Pride is basically a party at the tip of your nails, and that’s the exact attitude you want to bring this summer. Create this look with a combination of confetti nail stickers and a neutral base coat — and don’t forget to keep those cuticles moisturized!

8 These Animal-Print Nails for Pride

I’m sorry, but can we just talk about the fact that this look has animal print and rainbow colors all in one mani? That’s honestly the perfect nail recipe to celebrate Pride this year. The black nail polish on each nail makes the colors really stand out.

9 These Star Nail Stickers for Pride

Even though you don’t need another excuse to buy more nail stickers, here’s one more for ya: These rainbow stars are so cute for Pride. Be sure to follow up with a shiny top coat to secure those bbs!

10 This Orange and Yellow Nail Idea for Pride

Not only is this orange and yellow nail idea perfect for Pride, but it’s also trending this summer. Don’t you love a mani that can do both?

11 This Checkered Nail Idea for Pride

Get out your nail tape, your filing tools, and your fave bright-green polish for this Pride nail idea. Warning: This look probably isn’t for nail-art newbs — but if you have the patience and a steady hand, this green checkered mani is worth the effort.

12 These Rainbow Swirls for Pride Nails

For a more subtle Pride nail idea, try this rainbow swirl manicure. Start with a solid base coat and use your finest nail brush to create this unique design. Item looks super-cute on both long and short nails too.

13 These Rainbow Nails for Pride

You can’t go wrong with this allover rainbow manicure for Pride. If nail art isn’t your ~ thing ~, might I suggest you invest in some rainbow nail stickers instead? It’s a great alternative if you’re trying to cop this look at home.

14 These Rainbow Tips for Pride

My favorite thing about these Pride nails is that they’re a genius way to disguise grow-out — especially if you pair your rainbow tips with a super-neutral base coat.

15 This Rainbow and Black Manicure for Pride

Este combination of black, rainbow, and nude hues is such a pretty approach to Pride nails. I mean, black nail polish has never looked brighter, IMO.

16 These Rainbow Stripe Nails for Pride

17 These Mini Rainbow Nails for Pride

Pro tip: Recreate this rainbow manicure for Pride by trimming a tiiiny piece of washi tape and smoothing it over your (clean) nails. Just finish off with a couple swipes of top coat to get a smooth, glossy finish.

18 This Neon Green Manicure for Pride

Don’t feel like going all out with rainbow nails? No prob, this neon-green manicure is just as festive for Pride. I mean, you’re celebrating what makes you proud and happy, so your nails should reflect you.

19 This Subtle Rainbow Manicure for Pride

This muted rainbow manicure is a cute and subtle approach to Pride nails. Mix and match itty-bitty stripes (feel free to play around with placement too) to really channel this vibe.

20 These Rainbow Star Nails for Pride

Rainbow stars for Pride? Yes, pls. Make sure you stock up on tons of nail stickers (I’m a fan of Olive & June Nail Art Stickers) and a clear, super-shiny top coat if you’re trying to DIY this one.

21 This Orange and Pink Mani for Pride

Everything about this bright and shiny orange-and-pink manicure has me excited for Pride. Wear it as is or mix in a few more rainbow nail polishes—You’ve got lots of room to play with this one.

22 This Rainbow French Manicure for Pride

This rainbow French mani might be a liiittle tough to DIY (unless you’ve got some next-level nail art skills), but it’s pretty enough to hold out until you can book an appointment with a pro.

23 These Emoji Nails for Pride

I love everything about this cute and happy combo of nail-art emojis. Like, can you just with the mini rainbows and smiley faces? I’m sold.

24 These Rainbow Acrylics for Pride

What better way to deck out your acrylics than with these sweet rainbow polishes for Pride? It’s definitely a more pastel color scheme, but it’s just as cute and fun as neon.

25 This Rainbow Nail Art for Pride

You won’t find any classic rainbows in this cool nail art design for Pride — it’s all in the colors. The best part about this mani is that it doesn’t require any clean, precise lines, so feel free to wing it.

26 These Glittery Rainbow Nails for Pride

27 This Abstract Rainbow Mani for Pride

This Pride manicure has a little bit of everything — the combination of rainbow French tips and clean, black lines is too cool to pass up.

28 This Matte and Rainbow Manicure for Pride

The easiest way to make your rainbow nail polish shine? A subtle and neutral base for tons of contrast. BTW: I think this Pride manicure idea looks especially pretty with square nails.

29 These Rainbow Nails With Evil Eyes for Pride

Evil eyes and rainbow tips are kinda the perfect match in this cute nail idea for Pride. Psst: Notice how the eye color changes on each nail? It’s all in the details.

