29 Funny Gifts for Men 2021 – Hilarious Gift Ideas for Guys

I know, picking out the * perfect * present for your boyfriend, dad, friend, or coworker can seem like an impossible task. What do they want? What do they like? What are they actually going to use? There are so many questions to answer, and going the easy route with just a gift card feels like a cop-out. So what are ya to do? Enter: funny gifts for men.

Think about it: A silly, not-to-serious gift is a great solution for when you’re not sure what to get ’em (or if he’s a funny guy who is deserving of an equally-as-hilarious present). It’s thoughtful, light-hearted, and easy to shop for (and we do love the sound of that!). Here are 29 funny gift ideas for men that’ll definitely earn a laugh — or at least a slight chuckle.

1

for the one who cares about ~ ambiance ~

Cowboy Kush Candle Boy Smells amazon.com

$ 45.44

Get him a candle that smells like his favorite plant. No, really. Also, this scent is subtle enough for him to have guests over who won’t raise a brow.

two

for the baker

New World Sourdough Cookbook Bryan Ford uncommongoods.com

$ 28.00

Did he catch onto the great sourdough bread baking craze last year whilst in quarantine? Well with this cookbook, his baking skills can get even better.

3

for the guy into grooming

Activated Charcoal Ball and Body Wash

This body wash definitely helps “keep the funk off his junk.” But once you get past the straightforward name, it’s actually a pleasant combination of essential oils, plant extracts, and activated charcoal that gives a deep clean and fresh smell.

4

for the techie

Toilet Night-Light Tech Gadget ToiLight amazon.com

$ 12.99

This cool LED motion-activated bowl light automatically turns on when you approach. No more feeling around in the dark for the light switch!

5

for the frequent flyer

The Carry on Cocktail Kit The Old Fashioned The Carry on Cocktail Kit amazon.com

$ 25.95

Give him everything he needs to make his favorite cocktail on any flight. (This also comes in two other kits if he’s not into Moscow mules, FYI.)

6

for the wannabe mixologist

Instant Beer Cocktail Sugar Cube Trio Allison DeVane uncommongoods.com

$ 30.00

Your guy can turn his beer of choice into a delicious chelada, shandy, or radler cocktail just by plopping one of these sugar cubes into his glass.

7

for the aspiring comedian

Stand-Up One-Liners 2020 Day-to-Day Calendar Andrews McMeel Publishing amazon.com

$ 28.95

Each day on this calendar has a hilarious one-liner from a different comedian so he can wake up every morning with a smile on his face — and get inspired to make his own clever jokes.

8

for the dad who shouldn’t quit his day job

A Book of Dad Jokes The Love Gifts, Share amazon.com

This book is the perfect gift for all the dads out there who think they’re comedians.

9

for the office fan

The Office Dwight Reversible Sequins Throw Pillow Cover

A sequin pillow that reveals a very close-up look of this classic The Office scene will definitely be the highlight of his home.

10

for the balding

Complete Hair-Loss Kit

If he jokes about how his locks are lookin ‘patchy, a hair-loss kit is a funny gift that might actually do his thinning strands some good.

eleven

for the pizza lover

Pizza-Print Boxers

Whether he wears boxers every day or just to sleep in, he’ll appreciate these fun ‘za-print ones.

12

for the jokester

Winsults Roasting Card Game Lanee Higgins and Davon Ford uncommongoods.com

$ 25.00

If he loves a good roast, then he’ll love this card game full of lighthearted insults.

13

for the car-obsessed

New Car Smell Air Freshener Chemical Guys chemicalguys.com

$ 4.99

Nothing beats the smell of a new car. Since you’re not buying him one, though (lol), give him this freshener that will give his current ride that same addicting scent.

14

for the sock amateur

Thumbs-Up Sock Happy Socks happysocks.com

$ 14.00

If he likes to reply to your texts with emojis, give him these bright thumbs-up socks.

fifteen

for the practical

Iris Hantverk Almond Butter Soap on a Rope

Soap on the rope is just as silly as it is practical. No more slippery bars falling out of his hand or dissolving away in a watery dish!

16

for the forgetful

Tile Mate

If he’s always misplacing his keys (or phone or wallet or anything), get him a tracking tile that he can attach to his keys (or phone or wallet or anything) to make it easy to find.

17

for the sweet tooth

Euphori-Lock Ice Cream Pint Combination Lock Protector Ben & Jerry’s amazon.com

$ 29.86

People go to desperate lengths to protect their Ben & Jerry’s pint, and a combination lock that keeps other people out is the perfect solution.

18

for the chill drinker

Upcycled Granite Whiskey Chilling Stones Sea Stones amazon.com

$ 33.99

He can simply pop these in the freezer and enjoy them with his favorite beverage. One that’s preferably “on the rocks.”

19

for the old-school guy

Slang Flashcards

Give him the gift of getting hip with these slang flashcards! I mean, who even knows what the youths are saying nowadays?

twenty

for the man who loves wine

DayPack Backpack PortoVino amazon.com

$ 49.95

This backpack discreetly holds two bottles of wine (or any beverage) that dispense from a removable, easy-to-use BPA-free party pouch.

twenty-one

for the (zombie) planner

3-Day Survival Kit Zombie Defense Solutions amazon.com

$ 79.99

This kit contains all his “zombie” survival needs. It includes food, water, lighting, warmth, fire aid, and tools — but you hope he’ll never have to use it.

22

for the whiskey man

Whiskey Soaps

Oh, he loves whiskey, you hear? How about this set of whiskey-scented soaps so he’ll never go without his favorite drink?

2. 3

for the sauce-obsessed

Sriracha Hot Sauce Keychain 1.7oz Sriracha2Go amazon.com

$ 9.99

So he’s obsessed with Sriracha (same). Treat him to this lil keychain bottle that he can fill with his favorite sauce.

24

for the bougie tongue

TRUFFLIN Sriracha – Gourmet Black Truffle Hot Sauce Trufflin amazon.com

$ 18.99

Step it up a notch and gift him this fahncy truffle-infused Sriracha. In fact, get yourself a bottle, too.

25

for the multitasker

Microfiber Slippers

Xunlong amazon.com

All he has to do is simply open the package, slide his feet in, and get to steppin ‘(and moppin’)!

26

for the sentimental man

Personalized Photo Collage Tie Personalization Mall personalizationmall.com

$ 24.99

If he loves sharing pics of his family or glory days in college, give him a tie that puts those memories on display.

27

for the beer lover

Draft Beer Jelly Beans Jelly Belly jellybelly.com

$ 15.99

Any brew fanatic would appreciate a bag of jelly beans (albeit alcohol-free) in his favorite hoppy flavor.

28

for the super-sensitive smeller

Trap a Crap Before You Go Spray Poo-Pourri amazon.com

$ 19.58

The best spray to eliminate any, um, odors that he may need to cover up.

29

for the wilderness man

Fishing Pole Campfire Roaster Uncommon Goods uncommongoods.com

$ 20.00

The only thing better than a s’mores stick that looks like a fishing pole is one that can roast hot dogs too. Just trust me.

