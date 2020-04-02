The nationals arrived in national territory on two Sedena flights “under the biosecurity and hygiene regulations of both countries.”

The Secretariats of National Defense (Sedena) and Foreign Relations (SRE) repatriated 280 Mexican people from Argentina, who had been affected by the restrictions of travel and commercial flight cancellations in the face of the Covid-19 contingency.

Through a press release, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that the Mexicans returned to the country on two Sedena flights “under the biosecurity and hygiene regulations of both countries and the corresponding protection of the passengers and crew.”

“The nationals requested their voluntary return to Mexico City and were supported and accompanied at all times by officials from the Foreign Ministry and the Embassy of Mexico in Argentina.”

The Federal Government expressed “its widest thanks to the Government of Argentina for facilitating consular work in favor of compatriots.”

The statement also reported that, as part of the Mexico-Argentina cooperation, 299 Argentine people were transferred on the outbound flight, 149 from Mexico City and 150 from Cancun.

“Coordination with Argentine authorities at different levels was essential to ensure the success of both operations.”

The letter affirms that the Government of Mexico “gives the highest priority to the consular assistance and protection of its nationals abroad who are in conditions of vulnerability to this emergency. Likewise, it reiterates its commitment to continue supporting people affected by travel and mobility restrictions in other countries. ”