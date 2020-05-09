In Nigeria, 28 informants who leaked operational secrets to the Islamic State of the Western Province of Africa were reported arrested.

The government of Nigeria announced the arrest of 28 informants who leaked operational secrets to Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP).

Intelligence sources They announced this Saturday that the suspects are local and foreign citizens and are under investigation, as it was reported in local media.

The research is related to attacks than ISWAP held during the week in Diffa, a Nigerian military post located on the border with Niger.

In this regard, the Nigerian armed forces obtained the video of the attack, according to the Islamic State Amaq News Agency, where it showed that their fighters They raided Diffa’s post and captured loot from war then.

The operation is part of the measures that have been taken in recent months to end all branches of dissent considered terrorist by countries like United States and the European Union.

The Islamic State has sought to consolidate itself in the western region of Africa, as a rejection of the abandonment of certain regions, for example, northern Nigeria.

However, they have also stated that they are against the “westernization” of African culture based on the inclusion of values ​​and rights such as access to education equally for women and men.

One of the most striking cases has been the kidnapping of at least 2,000 Nigerian girls for going to school. After certain months, some girls have been released.

According to health authorities, the girls return with serious injuries from sexual abuse and even pregnant; according to testimonies, they have been used as jihadists sex slaves.

With information from Notimex