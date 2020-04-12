This Saturday alone, 164 Mexicans returned to their homes

By: ADN40

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that until Saturday, April 11, a total of 9,044 Mexicans have returned, however they continue to be stranded 2,794 throughout the world.

This Saturday alone they returned to their homes 164 Mexicans who were abroad. These figures correspond to the voluntary registration of Mexicans abroad, so they vary constantly.

Roberto Velasco, head of Social Communication at the Mexican Foreign Ministry, reported that options are being sought to support compatriots, taking into account the travel restrictions imposed by each country.