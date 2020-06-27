© Andrés Correa Guatarasma

NYPD marked the murder scene yesterday in posh Madison Square Park

A dangerous vicious circle has kicked in in New York: Violent crime has skyrocketed, as lawmakers push through reforms to combat police brutality, amid tensions and blame among NYPD, activists, and Mayor Bill de Blasio.

The immediate result? More crime, lawlessness and impunity. Last week the shots went up 300% compared to the same period in 2019; and last Thursday night there were 11 shootings in 12 hours, including the murder of a teenage girl in an elegant park on 5th Avenue; and an injured girl in Harlem.

Against this background, in recent days, 272 police officers have resigned or advanced their retirement, apparently « frustrated » by the reforms started in January and reinforced this month and the announced budget cuts, after protests and looting over the death of George Floyd in custody. in Minnesota.

That number is a 49% increase from the 183 officers who retired during the same period last year, according to NYPD, the largest police force in the country.

A Department source suggested that recent departures could indicate a future crisis, Well, there is also a $ 1 billion budget cut of dollars.

« We are concerned about an increase in wear that reduces our staff beyond what we can sustain without new recruits, and we fear that the City Council has not taken this into account, « the unidentified source told the New York Post.

Patrick Lynch, president of the Police Benevolence Association (NYCPBA) union, commented that agents are « at their breaking point, whether they are 20 years old on the job or just two. We all ask the same question: ‘How can we continue to do our work in this environment?’ And that is exactly what the anti-police crowd wants. If we don’t have policemen because nobody wants to be a policeman, they will have reached their final objective. ”

« In recent weeks, we have been attacked on the streets, demonized in the media and denigrated by practically all the politicians in this city », Lynch had already said in the middle of the month.

Ed Mullins, president of the Benevolent Association of Sergeants (SBA), acknowledged that an « exodus » of the New York police has begun. He said nearly 80 of its members have recently applied for retirement, and that morale is « at the lowest levels I’ve seen in 38 years. »

The ardent union leader added the policemen « no longer feel that it is worth risking their personal well-being for a thankless position. »

« There is no leadership, no direction, no training for new policies, » Mullins said. « Unfortunately, the people of this city will soon experience what New York was like in the 1980s, » he said, referring to the most violent years in recent metropolitan history.

Joseph Giacalone, a retired NYPD police officer and current professor at John Jay College, summarized that “We are living in a diffuse area where the good are the bad and the bad are the good. No bail, no jail, selective prosecution, unless you’re a police officer. ”

Dermot Shea, NYPD Commissioner, has linked the rebound to the« Implosion » of the city’s judicial system, It transfers criminal reform activated throughout the state in January and the release of more than 1,500 prisoners due to the coronavirus.

NYC is experiencing a sharp increase in shootings, although overall crime has decreased 2.5% this year, according to May data from the New York Police.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump said that Cities with Democratic mayors have become « hell », due to violence and impunity.

Sign up to receive our free newsletter in your email.