27-year-old creates a cryptocurrency called Ether and is now a billionaire



Ether and Bitcoin account for almost two-thirds of the entire global cryptocurrency market.

Vitalik Buterin, a 27-year-old Russian-Canadian programmer, created the cryptocurrency Ethereum (also known as Ether) in 2013 when he was only 19 years old. The cryptocurrency was launched in 2015, and now Buterin has in his possession around 333,500 Ether in his digital wallet. When you multiply that by the record value of $ 3,500 that Ether hit this week, it equates to more than $ 1.1 billion.

In 2012, Buterin co-founded Bitcoin Magazine, a publication that covers news about Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. And in 2014, he was selected to be a part of the Thiel Fellowship, a two-year program created by billionaire Peter Thiel that gives $ 100,000 to young entrepreneurs.

It should be noted that Buterin is somewhat mysterious, since He’s not very active on social media, which is surprising for a guy with 1.4 million followers on Twitter..

LEther prices have more than tripled in 2021, rising 375%. The cryptocurrency is currently the second largest digital currency by market value, it has a little less than half the market capitalization of Bitcoin.

The total value of all Ethereum in circulation is now roughly $ 403 billion.

Although investors buy and sell thousands of different cryptocurrencies, Ether and Bitcoin make up nearly two-thirds of the entire global cryptocurrency market $ 2.3 billion, as reported on CNN.

The excitement for cryptocurrencies soared in April when the Coinbase trading platform went public with a valuation of $ 86 billion.

Bitcoin rose to a record price, followed by a surprising 500% rally for the cryptocurrency dogecoin, a currency that was created in 2013.

For years now, cryptocurrency fans have been saying that Ethereum, Bitcoin, and other digital currencies could revolutionize the world of finance.

