27 Types of Coats and Jackets 2021

Even though summer is just around the corner (TG, right?), That doesn’t mean it’s too soon to start browsing for our fall wardrobes. Once the weather starts getting cold again, you know you’re immediately in search of a new cute coat to show off. And if you’re in desperate need of new styles and want a primer on all the types, we’ve rounded ’em all up for you so you’ll be an outerwear expert in no time. Yes, sometimes they seem the same, but the length, cut, closures, and material can all make a big difference in what type of coat it is — and how it actually looks on you.

Another confusing thing is the distinction between coats and jackets⁠ — I mean, we all use them pretty interchangeably without much thought — but coats are typically longer and hit at your thighs or lower, whereas jackets usually end at your waist. But then again, there are cropped coats and long jackets, so what is the truth?!?! Anyway, below are generally the different kinds of coats and jackets you need to know about (if you don’t already do), so you’ll be prepared once fall and winter comes back around.

1

Denim

Sea All-Gender Jacket Warp + Weft warpweftworld.com

$ 98.00

You already know this one, duh, but it’s a staple that literally everyone needs in their closets.

two

leather or faux-leather

Faux Leather Belted Motorcycle Jacket

A fall staple! Everyone needs a leather or faux-leather jacket for those days that are too cold for a hoodie but not quite cold enough for a full-on winter coat.

3

peacoat

Utility Fur Peacoat Theory revolve.com $ 895.00

$ 537.00 (40% off)

Peacoats are usually double-breasted (meaning that they have two columns of buttons), and this one has a cozy wide collar and front pockets.

4

Duster

Leah Duster Coat Gracemade thegracemade.com

$ 105.00

Loose-fitting and breezy, a duster is usually left open so it swings with each step. If you’re more drawn to oversize silhouettes, this gorge brown one is calling your name.

5

faux-fur

Sarah Faux Fur Jacket Apparis amazon.com

$ 100.99

Want to feel like you have a blanket around you at all times? That’s where faux-fur coats come in, because, wow, are they warm. With these, you can get that super-soft fur feel but still feel good about wearing it out.

6

longline

Long Wrap Coat in Black

Like the name suggests, these are a longer overcoat style and have a sleek, simple silhouette. And this black one is undoubtedly chic.

7

raincoat

Hooded Shell Parka RAINS net-a-porter.com

$ 165.00

You’ll def want a raincoat to prevent you from getting damp and miserable. It’s also another great transitional style; wear it with sweaters in the winter and then with T-shirts when it warms up.

8

Puffer

1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket The North Face shopbop.com

$ 279.00

And now, here’s your puffer. This one will keep you nice and warm while still making any outfit look good.

9

shacket

Eldridge Oversize Buffalo Check Shirt Jacket BB DAKOTA BY STEVE MADDEN nordstrom.com

$ 87.00

Wear it as a shirt, or wear it as a jacket! What a low-key brilliant idea. Loving the color combination of this style.

10

double-breasted

Jayden Coat Rebecca Minkoff shopbop.com

$ 224.00

These have overlapping front flaps with symmetrical columns of buttons on each side, so these styles wrap a little more snug around your body for a tighter fit.

Dana Scott shopdanascott.com

$ 129.00

This is similar to a faux-fur with its degree of fluffiness, but it’s closer to a coarser shearling material.

12

quilted

Quilted Padded Ripstop Jacket FRANKIE SHOP net-a-porter.com

$ 195.00

The quilted fabric feels like a dream, and it provides insulation since each section usually includes padding. This one has curved seams to make an interesting pattern.

13

cape

Rogue Wool Reversible Hoodie Poncho Rag & Bone rag-bone.com

$ 180.00

Not the best in a blizzard, but they’re pretty great if you want to make a fashion statement in cooler temps. These are worn loosely over the shoulders and have holes that you put your arms through. If you’re into accessories, you can also add a belt over styles.

14

anorak

Zip Front Hooded Details amazon.com

$ 43.00

Yes, this looks vaguely like a parka, but hear me out: Anoraks are shorter and have drawstrings around the waist, like this one, so they can be cinched. It’s different, okay!

fifteen

ski

Apres Duvet Striped Quilted Down Ski Jacket PERFECT MOMENT net-a-porter.com

$ 550.00

When you’re cruisin ‘down some snow-covered slopes, you gotta have a jacket that protects against the icy wind — and any wipeouts you may have. While you can find other less-expensive versions, they can still cost ya, but it’s worth it for that sweet sweet insulation and aerodynamic silhouette.

16

utility

Utility Belted Blazer GOOD AMERICAN nordstrom.com

$ 189.00

These typically have a boxy shape, no shortage of pockets, and are typically made of denim or waxed canvas — ie, durable fabrics for roughing it. If you’re hiking or camping outdoors, you def want to add one of these to your cart.

17

trench

Belt Cotton-Blend Trench

These are the ultimate transitional piece between winter and spring, and they feature buttons and a belted waist that you can adjust or tie. Usually they’re in shades of tan and khaki, but you can find ’em in other colors too.

18

suede or faux-suede

Faux-Suede Moto Jacket BLANKNYC nordstrom.com

$ 52.80

Lookin ‘for some subtle texture? Get in on these materials. Just stay away from any water or snow to avoid damage!

19

Parka

Faux-Fur Lined Hooded Parka Jacket Levi’s amazon.com

$ 105.23

It’s wind-proof and has a hood to protect against any elements. This fall-appropriate olive-green style is not only pretty, but it also has functional pockets and secure closures.

twenty

bomber

Black Ebomb Jacket Daily Paper dailypaperclothing.com

€ 220.00

The bomber jacket is a classic silhouette. Worn by pilots (and now by everyone else), they’re characterized by large sleeves and fitted elastic on the cuffs, waist, and collar.

twenty-one

single-breasted

Single Breasted Plaid Duster Jacket AVEC LES FILLES nordstrom.com

$ 119.40

If there’s only one column of buttons, then it’s single-breasted. It makes this plaid coat look minimal and so elegant.

22

down

Thickened Down Jacket Orolay amazon.com

$ 149.99

Not all puffer coats are down, but all down coats are puffers. Get it? But what is the difference, you ask? Down styles are made specifically using duck or goose feathers for insulation (and extra fluffiness), like THE “Amazon coat,” here.

2. 3

cocoon

Camille Cocoon Faux-Shearling Coat STAND STUDIO net-a-porter.com

$ 465.00

Slightly oversize, this silhouette is super easy to wear over even the chunkiest knit. This coat is ultimate coziness.

24

track

Krista Track Jacket Lionne lionneclothing.com

$ 132.00

You’ll go from your workout to hanging with friends easily in this cute zip-up with contrast piping.

25

cashmere

Cashmere Wrap Coat With Large Collar De La Creme amazon.com

$ 99.99

Ahh cashmere, arguably the fanciest of all fabrics. Yes, it’s expensive, but it’s also amazingly warm while still feeling ultra lightweight.

26

wool

Plaid Cocoon Wool Coat kensie amazon.com

$ 102.30

If you live in a place with brutal winters, a wool coat definitely keeps any chilly air at bay thanks to its thick, heavy fabric. But just because it’s this material doesn’t mean it can’t be cute. Take this plaid one, for instance.

27

toggle

Signature Hooded Wool Duffle Coat Cole Haan amazon.com

$ 102.82

Casting a net off the docks, but make it fashion, right? A toggle coat is closely associated with fishermen and has its history in the Navy. Although this wine-red one has buckles rather than toggles, they serve the same function — ie, provide extra security all the way to the collar.

