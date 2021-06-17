27 technology news to start the morning informed of the latest | Technology

News, mobiles, computers, wearables, leisure, gaming, lifestyle, motor, curiosities, science … You will find a little of everything in the technology summary of the day. Welcome!
Technological news
The inventor of the web pages auctions the source code of the World Wide Web as an NFT. Read the news
From today Google Workspace is free for any user with a Gmail account. Read the news
Samsung shows a 6G wireless communication prototype that reaches a speed of 6.2 Gbps. Read the news
Chat Bubbles, the subtle change that will come to your WhatsApp very soon. Read the news
Mobile phones
OnePlus merges with Oppo and this is what will happen with their mobiles from now on. Read the news
OPPO Reno 6 Z specifications and design are leaked.Read the news
In Telegram Beta you can now share screen and videos in real time. Read the news
If you have an old iPhone, update as soon as possible: Apple has fixed important security flaws. Read the news
The 6 features that will reach all Android phones this summer. Read the news
Computers and tablets
These are the versions of Windows that could be upgraded to Windows 11. Read the news
This web browser is faster than Chrome and you have probably never heard of it. Read the news
Quick tricks to speed up your Windows 10 PC in less than a minute. Read the news
Lifestyle
We have spent a week with the Trust Iris professional camcorder, and this is what we found. Read our analysis and opinion
5 ways to combat the bad smell of garbage. Read the news
Mercadona has just what you need to protect yourself from mosquitoes this summer. Read the news
List with all ‘Ok Google’ voice commands for Google Assistant in 2021. Check the list
Leisure and gaming
Loki is getting very good scores. Read the news
The PlayStation VR 2 would be in development and would arrive at the end of 2022. Read the news
You can play Starfield or Flight Simulator on Xbox One thanks to the power of the cloud. Read the news
Motor
So you can use a DJI drone to create 3D models of people, targets and places in minutes. Read the news
The 3 big changes to pass the ITV of 2021. Read the news
They can give you all these fines when driving a motorhome. Read the news
This is the first city in Spain where the speed limit of 30 km / h could be canceled. Read the news
What should you do if you receive the letter that the DGT is sending to many drivers. Read the news
One of the most anticipated functions finally comes to Android Auto. Read the news
Science
Does taking baking soda help you lose weight? Scientific studies make it clear. Read the news
The curiosities of the day
Century-old samurai battles come to life thanks to the magic of folding screens. Read the news
This has been the tech news summary of the day. Have a nice day!