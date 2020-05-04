Sergio García Sánchez, on February 29, at his home in Sierra Nevada, between two canvases of ‘Guerra’. Fermin Rodriguez / EL PAÍS

In this pandemonium that has unleashed that piece of chemistry called coronavirus, the latest artistic project of the cartoonist Sergio García Sánchez (Guadix, Granada, 52 years old) has not come out unscathed either. Although the gigantic altarpiece traveled to Paris in March to exhibit at the Picasso Museum as planned, its author was unable to accompany it and remained cloistered in Cumbres Verdes, a place in the Sierra Nevada where anyone would like to be confined. Here Sergio García has worked in a production process that has mixed the artisan manufacturing of the support with the technology of digital printing to arrive at a colossal set of canvases that pays homage to Guernica without falling into revisitation. Very aptly it is called War.

The French will have to wait to see it until the Picasso exhibition and the comic are reopened to the public. Like everything these days, it will open when possible, but it will remain until January 1, 2021, after the new rescheduling of the exhibitions. From Paris he will travel to the Angoulême International Comic Festival, since Guerra is a co-production of the Picasso Museum in Paris and the Angouleme Cité internationale de la bande dessinée et de l´image.

Sergio García Sánchez is one of the most appreciated Spanish cartoonists in New York and Paris. He has signed books with the writer Nadja Spiegelman, daughter of Francoise Mouly, art editor for The New Yorker, and the cartoonist Art Spiegelman, and Lewis Trondheim, one of the renovators of French comics. He also publishes in The New York Times Book Review and teaches in Angouleme, the author’s comic book mothership. He has a long history in the world of comics, where he combines that rarity of carrying out theory (he is a professor of Illustration and Comic at the University of Granada) and practice. Probably the former gives clues to the latter and part of the innovative nature of his graphic work, of his drive for experimentation, is rooted in his academic research. “Although I do a little of everything, I come from the comic, where the paths are very clear, while projects like Guerra have more insinuated paths. They are narrative but they do not have to be clear. It is like the difference between poetry and prose. And it turns out that I really like poetry. ”

Picasso was the greatest cartoonist of all time

Guerra is overwhelming in size and narrative. By studying the Guernica structure from the x-ray taken at the Reina Sofía Museum, Sergio García discovered that the arrangement of the racks reproduced a familiar space: 3 rows by 11 columns. That is, a succession of bullets, although instead of a sheet they occupy 27 square meters. On them he built a narrative around a Pantocrator, a dictator who is forged in hatred of the other, unscrupulous careerism and historical contexts with more questions than answers.

The comic book altarpiece starts in an African coltan mine, with enslaved workers, who suffer savage repression and resort to emigration as the only escape from reality. What Sergio García Sánchez draws goes from today’s news (the sea and its graveyard of migratory dreams, racism among the poor) to the day before yesterday (fascist hyper-leadership, dictatorships, wars, extermination camps, Europe, 1930s and forty in sum). All this sprinkled with winks, tributes and references on which the western cultural heritage from the classical world has been founded. There are Stefan Zweig, Walter Benjamin, Max Beckham, Primo Levi, Dante, Julio César or Judas Iscariot and their 30 coins.

An explosion of drawing dizzying for its dimensions and its details, inked with nib and Indian ink. There are no easy ways for Sergio García, be it his version of Sleeping Beauty (he designed a fold-out book that could be read back and forth with Lola Moral, with whom he has signed several reinterpretations of classic tales), his constructions of literary icons for The New York Times Book Review (Moby Dick, Alice in Wonderland or Robinson Crusoe), his comics (the last one, Bodies of Crime, with the screenwriter Antonio Altarriba) or the project Viñetas desbordasdas that he showed in the José Guerrero Center with cartoonist Max and writer Ana Merino.

If any flag is flown by Sergio García Sánchez, it is that of the drawing as major words. All you have to do is listen to his assessment of Picasso: “I am interested in the same sources as Picasso: pre-Renaissance drawings, the multi-perspective of children’s drawing and primitivisms. Picasso is everything in the history of art. He did everything from drawing with a brush stroke or a classic cut to iconic and breakthrough ceramics, but within that Picasso who was a sculptor and painter, I think he was the greatest draftsman of all time ”.

