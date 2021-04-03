27 Mother’s Day Songs – Songs About Mom

The most thoughtful (and free!) Gift for your mom this Mother’s Day? A mixtape, or uh, Spotify playlist. It’s long-lasting, sentimental, and may even make her happy-cry! To lay the foundation for the best mom-centric playlist in existence, we put together a range of songs you’ll both love and can vibe to together — whether it’s IRL or via FaceTime. Put yours together, and give it a special name. A simple one like, you know, For My Hero works, but any clever inside joke-related title can kick it up a notch! It’s your call.

1 “Superwoman,” by Alicia Keys

Remind your mom that she is, in fact, superwoman by encouraging her to belt out this song.

2 “You’ll Be In My Heart,” by Phil Collins

What could be more heartfelt and nostalgic than Phil Collins’ iconic Tarzan track about an unbreakable bond between a mother and her child ??

3 “Oh Mother,” by Christina Aguilera

Your mom always has your back. Let her know you’ll always have hers, too.

4 “Your Mother Should Know,” by The Beatles

If you haven’t figured it out yet, your mom likely knows more than you think she does. Give her the credit she deserves!

5 “Oh, Mother of Mine,” by The Temptations

And if you’re ready to admit she often knows what’s best, this bop can take care of that for you.

6 “Mama Liked the Roses,” by Elvis Presley

The King of Rock ‘n’ Roll’s bittersweet ballad dedicated to his late mother details her love of roses and how the fam continues to give them to her after she’s gone. Plus, it literally mentions Mother’s Day!

7 “Thank You Mom,” by Good Charlotte

You can truly never thank her enough !!

8 “God’s Plan,” by Drake

Because I only love my bed and my mama, I’m sorry. (Not sorry.)

9 “Mamma Mia,” by ABBA

This classic will never get old. Fun fact: It’s on eternal repeat in my head.

10 “I Got It From My Mama,” by will.i.am

Becky with the good hair whomst? How about a tribute to Mama with the good genes ?! I’ll see myself out.

11 “I Will Always Love You,” by Whitney Houston

This one technically isn’t about mothers, but it’s still relevant, okay ?!

12 “The Best Day,” by Taylor Swift

Here’s to the moms who looked out for you, even when nobody else (eg, rude older siblings) did.

13 “Mama,” by the Spice Girls

Shout-out to Mama Spice, we love you.

14 “Stacy’s Mom,” by Fountains of Wayne

The OG hot mom = Stacy’s mom.

15 “The Perfect Fan,” by the Backstreet Boys

The Backstreet Boys get it: Our moms are always our biggest fans.

16 “Turn to You,” by Justin Bieber

Because we’re never too old for some motherly advice. But also because Justin Bieber.

17 “Hey Mama,” by Kanye West

18 “In My Daughter’s Eyes,” by Martina McBride

For when you wanna get sentimental post – mimosa brunch. I’m not crying, you’re crying.

19 “Because You Loved Me,” by Céline Dion

In the words of Céline Dion, “I’m everything I am because you loved me,” @ Mom.

20 “Mother,” by Pink Floyd

Because moms always have the answers. (Hola Mama!)

21 “Like My Mother Does,” by Lauren Alaina

This Lauren Alaina track is just SO SWEET. That’s it. That’s the caption.

22 “My Wish,” by Rascal Flatts

This one says it all: Our moms always want the best for us.

23 “Landslide,” by Fleetwood Mac

Your mom loves Fleetwood Mac. Trust me.

24 “Mama’s Song,” by Carrie Underwood

In this sweet tribute, Carrie Underwood tells her mom that she’s all grown up and ready to fly. Cut to me playing this every time I leave the house.

25 “Mom,” by Meghan Trainor

“You might have a mom, she might be the bomb, but nobody got a mom like mine.” —Meghan Trainor

26 “Mother,” by Kacey Musgraves

Good luck trying not to ugly-cry listening to this one….

27 “Mama Said,” by Lukas Graham

In conclusion: What Mama says goes. Happy Mother’s Day!

Kelly Allen Kelly Allen is the editorial assistant for Delish & House Beautiful, where she covers a whole range of news including food, lifestyle, and travel.

