27 Luxury Candles 2021 – Best Fancy Scents

There’s nothing like lighting a candle to make your place seem fahncy — especially if that particular candle has ultra-chic packaging AND a heavenly scent. Unforch, the price tags on most are ridic. But since they boost your mood while also masking weird smells, it all sorta justifies the splurge. Right?

Think about it: One trip to a luxurious getaway could easily set you back a few thousand dollars. Investing in one $ 60 candle that’s reminiscent of that getaway, however, is waaaay cheaper. Now, I’m not mathematician, but I’m pretty sure that’s justifiable.

So whether you want to treat yourself or mask that funky scent (that you have zero idea where it’s coming from), you’re in luck. Here, we’ve rounded up the best luxury candles that’ll make your life (and home) feel oh so fancy.

1

this reflective one

Park Life Candle Boy Smells x GANNI boysmells.com

$ 39.00

I’m just sayin ‘… Get you a candle that looks as good as it smells. And given that this one is made in collaboration with fashion label GANNI, you know this nature-scented candle is chic as hell.

two

this seaside fantasy

Santorini Escapist Candle Brooklyn Candle Studio brooklyncandlestudio.com

$ 38.00

The packaging on this candle is perfect for anyone with a minimalist aesthetic. And the scent? Fantastic for anyone with a travel bug.

3

This citrus option

Odalisque Classic Scented Candle Cire Trudon revolve.com

$ 110.00

Whenever I see something with a coat of arms, I automatically know it’s gonna be luxurious. Each one of Cire Trudon’s candles has a gold embossed one on the front. What’s more important is what’s inside: a vegetable-based wax and an organic cotton wick.

4

This LA Treasure

Stems Floral Scented Candle SHRINE nordstrom.com

$ 38.00

A giant high five to Shrine’s marketing team. Y’all know how to stage your products aesthetically. The coconut-apricot wax is hand poured in Los Angeles, creating this delicious, floral scent.

5

This work of art

Nuvola Scented Candle – 300g Fornasetti amara.com

$ 228.00

A candle’s jar is just as important as the scented wax. This one looks like something straight out of a museum, so definitely keep it on display in your living room.

6

This fiery option

Palo Santo Joe and Monroe joeandmonroe.com

$ 42.00

What’s sleeker than a gold jar? This scent is amaze for those musky candle lovers. The coconut-apricot wax is met with scents of cassis nectar, Arabian rose, and Palo Santo.

7

This historic one

Dublin Tea Rose, Oud & Patchouli Scented Luxury Candle Rathbornes rathbornes1488.com

$ 68.00

I think it’s pretty dope that Rathbornes is still using 15th century methods to create timeless candles. Over the years, the brand branched out to reed diffusers and body products, but its candles are still A-1.

8

This marble beauty

The Luxury Candle Gilded gildedbody.com

$ 68.00

Hello, black marble candle of my dreams. Ain’t no way I’m throwing this away once the wick burns down — especially since Gilded candles are all refillable.

9

This bedroom essential

Scented Candle Brooklinen brooklinen.com

$ 35.00

Brooklinen has fancy, supersoft sheets, and its candles are just as nice. One whiff of Magic Hour and you’ll be transported to a sunlit rose garden. But, TBH, the other scents are equally delightful. Smell them all with a mini set of four.

10

this ceramic one

Tobacco Flower Paddywax paddywax.com

$ 32.00

Paddywax has a ton of collections, so the vessels can match any home’s aesthetic. This ceramic-and-wood one is from the Form line, and its patchouli and clove notes have the perfect earthy fragrance.

eleven

This summer must-have

Nissho-Soleil Glass Jar Candle VOLUSPA sephora.com

$ 18.00

Voluspa’s candles are oh-so chic when it comes to the decorative tins and vessels, but they also happen to have an amazing price point. Your room will instantly feel more luxe with this candle’s essential oils.

12

This humongous option

Grapefruit Scented Candle Nest Bloomingdale’s

$ 68.00

When I say this candle is HUGE, I mean it. All 22-ounces of wax — perfumed with grapefruit, lily of the valley, coriander blossom, and green nuances — burn beautifully to create a fresh and citrusy ambiance.

13

This rose one

Roses candle diptyque diptyqueparis.com

$ 68.00

You’re probs familiar with Diptyque, thanks to its iconic oval-shaped logo and expensive-smelling scents. Honestly, any of the brand’s candles are luxurious, but you can never go wrong with a best-seller like Roses.

14

This Iconic scent

Loose Lips BYREDO Saks Fifth Avenue

$ 85.00

Wondering what a candle reminiscent of ’80s lipstick smells like? Well, lemme tell ya, it’s FAB. The floral notes of rose water and violet are hit with a hint of morello cherry.

fifteen

This Cult Favorite

Santal 26 Classic Candle LE LABO nordstrom.com

$ 75.00

Le Labo is famous for its Santal scents. Santal 26 is a blend of amber, coco, vanilla, and sandalwood. Ever wonder why every trendy NYC hotspot smells so damn good? Well, here’s your answer.

16

This Mysterious One

“Speakeasy” Luxury Candle Harlem Candle Company harlemcandlecompany.com

$ 45.00

Let me apologize to your wallet RN — after burning this candle — you’re going to want to buy the entire collection. Reminiscent of the Harlem Renaissance, each candle is infused with a piece of history. Speakeasy is my fave, due to the pimento berry and tobacco incense.

17

This Cozy Candle

Feu De Bois / Ski House LAFCO bluemercury.com

$ 65.00

IMO, LAFCO candles house some of the most beautiful scents. When you light this 90-hour (yes, not kidding) candle, feel free to cuddle up under a cozy blanket, because it’s like sitting atop a winter wonderland in the mountains.

18

this botanical one

Rose Candle SISLEY PARIS nordstrom.com

$ 70.00

Yes, Sisley is known for its skincare and makeup, but don’t sleep on its candles. No joke, the first time I lit this 45-hour rose, I thought it was the best thing my nose had ever smelled. The deep purple and yellow wax combined with the logo made it the fanciest thing in my room.

19

this saffron guy

Chandelier Otherland www.otherland.com

$ 36.00

One sniff of this and you’ll be transported to a fancy dinner party. I can’t explain it, but just know that you need it in your life. If you want more specifics, though, it has notes of champagne, saffron, and leather.

twenty

this garden-scented thing

Orange Blossom Scented Home Candle JO MALONE LONDON nordstrom.com

$ 69.00

Thank you, Jo Malone for combining the smell of orange blossom and water lilies. The black ribbon on the lid makes this candle a perfect gift for a friend — or yourself.

twenty-one

this lavender one

Otto Candle MALIN + GOETZ nordstrom.com

$ 55.00

Malin + Goetz has some amazing skincare, haircare, and grooming products. The same rings true with its home fragrances, like this top-rated floral candle. The clear vessel with plain text makes for a chic, minimal design, and it burns up to 60 glorious hours.

22

this designer situation

Fabulous Candle TOM FORD nordstrom.com

$ 132.00

I mean, the name of this one really says it all. But if you need to know what F * cking Fabulous really smells like, it has notes of leather, sage, vanilla, and tonka bean for a rich (in every sense of the word) fragrance. Yes, it’s pricey, but it burns up to 40 hours, and sometimes you just feel like splurging after payday.

2. 3

This coastal one

Eau d’Égée No.3 L’Objet net-a-porter.com

$ 95.00

I wish I was seaside in Greece RN. But, unfortch for your girl, that ain’t a possibility with my funds. This candle transports you to the Aegean sea with its notes of fig and laurel leaves. OK, yeah it’s expensive, but it’s cheaper than a plane ticket. Right?

24

This Statement Option

Feelin ‘Myself Candle Here for the Burn herefortheburn.com

$ 35.00

This company — created by two BFFs inspired by their love of memes and fab scents — offers incredible fragrances with even better packaging. Combine any saying with either of their two scents: Mango Guava or Spices and Evergreen.

25

This Valencia Orange Treat

Winter Oranges La Montaña net-a-porter.com

$ 41.00

IDK about you, but I love the citrus smell of oranges and the coziness associated with winter scents. So, when I found this candle, (that combines both!) I. Freaked. Out. Valencia orange, cinnamon, red apple, and clove come together to create a beautifully scented candle. Plus, I’m a sucker for this vintage packaging.

26

This sweet smell

Euphoriasme Purple Candle Overose sephora.com

$ 58.00

Think: romance, croissants, beautiful decor, and bouquets of flowers. What do you eat to mind? Paris! This sweet scent is reminiscent of a Parisian bakery.

27

This Glass Vessel

Heirloom Artisan Candle Laguna amazon.com

$ 149.00

Not only is the smell ahhhmazing, the handblown glass makes for a pretty nice piece of décor. Light and burn this scent, and save the vessel as your newest art piece.

