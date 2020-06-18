XiaomiXiaomi News

Xiaomi already entered the world of monitors a few months ago, and the company chose to launch a traditional monitor, along with a curved and ultra-wide one, Ideal for productivity, and even for games – as long as they are not competitive – since it allows us to enjoy a much broader vision than what we have on the screen. Although for this, the game must also be compatible.

Now, the company has just launched a 27-inch monitor, but especially intended for the gamer public, since It has a panel with QHD resolution and whose refresh rate is 165 Hz, which allows everything to be seen infinitely more fluid than with a current 60 Hz panel, let’s take a look!

This is the new Xiaomi gaming monitor

Xiaomi has decided to launch a new gaming monitor that, as we have mentioned before, mounts a panel of 27 inches, at QHD resolution and with a refresh rate of 165 Hz, and the truth is that, on paper, he paints excellently. In addition, its latency is 1 ms, so it is also ideal if you want to play competitive games in which every fraction of a second counts.

If we talk about its design, you can see that this Xiaomi monitor has a front that only has an appreciable frame at the bottom, which aesthetically seems quite nice, since it keeps that symmetry and sobriety that many users consider important in devices such as monitors, in which the design should not be distracting, but rather achieve a feeling of immersion. On the other hand, your foot has a hole through which to pass the cables to ensure that they are not visible, or at least that they are somewhat more discreet.

In terms of connectivity, the device has three USB 3.0 ports, an HDMI, a DisplayPort port and a 3.5 mm jack, so you have many possibilities if you want to connect devices such as LEDs on the back, so you do not need to use a USB port on your computer to power these lights. Further, allows you to have two computers connected at the same time and change to the one you prefer depending on your needs at the time. You can even connect a console to HDMI and a computer to DisplayPort.

On the other hand, it also has technology AMD FreeSync and NVIDIA G-Sync, and his maximum brightness is 400 nits, so it can be seen easily even when giving direct light. It also has a DCI-P3 color space, so it can also be a very interesting device for people who are engaged in photographic and video editing. Although, obviously, we are not facing a professional monitor.

The price of this monitor is relatively contained, since costs, at the exchange 275 euros. The bad? The usual: this device is not likely to arrive in Spain, and if it does, it will be at a more expensive price for the costs involved. However, if you can import it from a store, it can be very worthwhile.

