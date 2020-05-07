Playing a video game is an incredible experience in this time that we have had to live, and, as you know, you’re not limited to playing on TV in the living room like a few years ago, but now, for a very competent price, you can have your own gaming monitor to play games whenever you want and how you want.

And today, precisely, we are going to show you this gaming monitor signed by Lenovo, which is at a demolition price that makes it one of the best options out there right now for a monitor of this size. I personally have a 27-inch monitor, and the truth is that it seems to me the ideal size, both for gaming and for work.

Buy the Lenovo C27 monitor with 60 euros discount

As I mentioned before, it is a lenovo gaming monitor, and the gaming label is not received at random, but it does so because it has a latency of 4 ms, Ideal for playing competitive games and being able to react on time, since in these games, every fraction of a second you have of advantage is important.

Furthermore, the monitor FreeSync compatible, an AMD technology that helps precisely in the image refresh rate, and that solves communication problems with AMD graphics. So if you have one of these, you can be sure that the monitor will work perfectly.

But this monitor not only serves to connect a computer, but thanks to its HDMI port you can connect your console without any problem. Further, You also have a VGA port available in case you want to connect your PC to it instead of HDMI.

Finally, this 27-inch monitor has a Full HD resolution, and has some 178º viewing angles, so you will be able to play with your friends in the same room without any problems when it comes to viewing the content from the screen. And, if you want to anchor it, you should know that it has VESA support.

